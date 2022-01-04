Morocco Records 885 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, January 4 - Morocco recorded 885 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 365 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,567,233 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 22,941,678 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, adding that 3,095,736 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 967,662 while recoveries rise to 941,923, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.3%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (400), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (256), Marrakech-Safi (139), Souss-Massa (38), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (16), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (12), Fez-Meknes (9), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (7), the Oriental (6) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (2).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 14,862 (fatality rate of 1.5%), with seven new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (4) and Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (3).

The number of active cases rose to 10,877, including 166 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 03 January 2022