Health Minister Expresses his Thanks to Officials, Executives of the Ministry for Their Efforts in Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic

MOROCCO, January 4 - The Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Taleb, on Saturday expressed his thanks to the executives and officials of the ministry for the sacrifices made and their self-denial in the accomplishment of their missions since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In the exceptional situation that our country is going through with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in recognition of the huge and outstanding efforts made by officials and executives of the ministry, with the support of all partners and stakeholders, and in tribute to their self-denial and their inestimable sacrifices during this sudden health crisis and this critical stage, I am pleased to voice my thanks and gratitude to all the officials and medical, technical and administrative executives of the ministry for the high sense of citizenship, responsibility and unconditional commitment that they have displayed in the face of these major health challenges and this unprecedented situation," Ait Taleb pointed out in a message.

"Today and as we are on the eve of the second year of the Covid-19, I pay tribute to the women and men working in the public and private health sectors for their great sacrifices and the huge efforts they made with abnegation and by which they drew epics that gained admiration and pride and they continued their efforts while exposing themselves to dangers in order to help their fellow citizens affected by the pandemic and ensure the continuity of public service in hospitals, in difficult conditions and despite the lack of staff and the excessive work-load, day and night and every day of the week," the minister said.

These tireless efforts "have yielded performances confirming, without a doubt, the indisputable and tangible success of the national vaccination campaign and consolidating the achievements of the Kingdom in the management of the pandemic, which are recognized by all throughout the world”, he noted.

"This success is the fruit of the far-sighted vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, and of the continuous high royal instructions, which have spurred the combined efforts of public sectors and establishments, local and security authorities, private companies and economic operators," said the minister, while paying tribute to the support for this mobilization by ministerial departments, various security bodies, civil society and the media.

Ait Taleb launched an appeal to maintain this momentum of mobilization, to show the same state of mind and to arm oneself with the conviction as to the nobility of the mission assigned to women and men of the health sector in the implementation of projects which make the sector, both private and public, a national priority, in particular the generalization of medical coverage, the encouragement of a national pharmaceutical industry (manufacture of vaccines and medical products, local consumption, increase in exports and job creation) and the public health service project as a project aimed at enhancing human resources.

MAP 01 January 2022