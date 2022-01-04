Geocomposites market Is Projected To Rise At A Cagr Of 11.8 % During 2023 |GSE Environmental, Officine Maccaferri Spa,

Geocomposites Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A detailed report on Global Geocomposites Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Geocomposites , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Market Overview:

Geocomposites are composite materials that contain at least one layer of geosynthetic products, such as geomembrane, geonet, geogrid, geotextile, etc. These combinations are used to increase interface friction angles, enhance functions, and raise the speed of installation. However, the material selection depends on the application and purpose. Geocomposites are widely used for reinforcement, protection, filtration, erosion control, barrier functions, and road construction applications. They can also be used in several other applications. Moreover, they can be used to increase both the strength and stability of underlying soil in a roadway, and used under the railway tracks to provide stabilization and reinforcement. Geocomposites include geotextile-polymeric cores, geotextile-geomembranes, geomembrane-geonets, geosynthetics clay liner, geotextile-geonets, geotextile-geogrids, and three-dimensional polymeric cell structures. They are mainly used road constructions, for erosion control, as liners in drainage facilities, and in several other applications. Thus, there is an increasing demand worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global geocomposites market are HUESKER Inc., Tenax, ABG Ltd, ABG Ltd, Terram Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd., TenCate Geosynthetics, Leggett & Platt, Inc., SKAPS Industries, Hans Geo Components, Huesker Synthetics GmbH, Officine Maccaferri Spa, and GSE Environmental, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for geocomposites due to growing infrastructure activities and construction industry is expected to propel growth of the geocomposites market during the forecast period. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to become the third-largest construction market by 2022. In the Union Budget 2021, the government of India allocated US$ 8.28 billion (Rs. 60,241 crore) for road works and US$ 7.88 billion (Rs. 57,350 crore) for the National Highways.

Moreover, increase in investment for development of rail and road infrastructure is expected to augment the growth of the geocomposites market. The Government of India has focused on investing in railway infrastructure by making investor-friendly policies. For instance, Indian Government planned to invest US$ 750 billion (Rs. 5,000,000 crore) for railways infrastructure from 2018-30.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

In today's globalized world, there is hardly any place/sector that has remained unaffected by the severity of the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the construction sector, which is sensitive to economic cycles. The construction sector, which was already reeling with multiple challenges is now marred by the pandemic, with no likely relief in sight. However, now, the construction sites around the world are beginning to reopen as construction companies entering the post-pandemic environment. Moreover, governments are investing in rail and road infrastructure to ensure sustainable development in the country. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for geocomposites worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

The geocomposites market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for geocomposite materials coupled with the rise in infrastructure/construction activities worldwide. For instance, in September 2021, Layfield Geosynthetics and Skaps Industries launched GeoVolt, a revolutionary patented conductive geocomposite. According to the company, the product consists of a conductive film needle-punched into a nonwoven geotextile and can be provided in a variety of thicknesses and weights depending on the application.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the geocomposites market, owing to growing infrastructure activities and construction industry in this region. According to IBEF, India plans to spend US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure projects through the National Infrastructure Pipeline, from 2019 to 2023, to ensure sustainable development in the country. Moreover, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways planned to build 60,000 kilometers of world-class national highways by 2024.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the geocomposites market due to wide usage of geocomposites in construction industry and road and rail development projects. For instance, Governments of Canada and Alberta allocated USD 52.7 million to complete many infrastructure projects through Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

