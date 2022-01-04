Increasing Pollutant Levels Contribute To Air Quality Monitoring System Market Growth

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing levels of air pollution is expected to propel the growth of the air quality monitoring system market in the coming years. Air pollution is defined as the introduction of pollutants into the atmosphere, which can be in the form of carbon dioxide, methane gases, or other gases containing chemicals. The rise in air pollution drives the growth of air quality monitoring systems as they measure the pollutant levels. For instance, according to the World Health Organization report, every year, an estimated 7 million people die as a result of air pollution around the world. Additionally, according to the American Lung Association's 2021 State of the Air report, four out of ten Americans, or 135 million people, reside in counties with harmful levels of air pollution (ALA). Therefore, the increasing levels of air pollution drives the air quality monitoring system market growth.

The main types of products in air quality monitoring systems are indoor and outdoor. Indoor air quality monitoring systems describe the relationship between the risks and IAF exposure. These systems are used for the development of real-time monitoring systems and system designing and challenges. The different components include hardware and software. The various types of pollutants present in the market are chemical, physical and is used by several verticals such as industrial, commercial, residential.

The global air quality monitoring system market size is expected to grow from $5.05 billion in 2021 to $5.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global air quality monitoring system industry share is expected to reach $7.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Technology advancements are gaining significant popularity in the air quality monitoring system market. Major companies operating in the air quality monitoring systems sector are focused on developing technological solutions to meet the air quality monitoring system market trends and consumer demand. For instance, in March 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, a US-based company that specializes in reagents and consumables, scientific instrumentation and software services launched AerosolSense Sampler based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology. AerosolSense Sampler is a new surveillance tool that provides quick and accurate information about the presence of in-air viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2. The AerosolSense Sampler is the next step in supplying institutions with extremely accurate data to aid in the safety of their personnel and the general public.

Major players covered in the global air quality monitoring system industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity, 3M, Honeywell International Inc, Horiba Ltd, Merck KGaA, TSI, Tisch Environmental, Testo, Plume Labs, Aeroqual, and Forbes Marshall.

TBRC’s global air quality monitoring system market report is segmented by product type into indoor, outdoor, by component into hardware, software, by pollutant into chemical, physical, by end user into industrial, commercial, residential.

