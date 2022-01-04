All Eyes on SeaPup -The Next Moon Shot Launching on BSC with Nostalgic Allure

SeaPup is an exciting initiative with explosive potential that clients will surely not want to miss! $SPUP was formed to utilize blockchain technology to fuel a functional ecosystem that rewards holders and offers the real world a tangle-able utility.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto , Canada, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off the new year, an expert team of crypto enthusiasts, web & blockchain developers, graphic designers, and marketing specialists will be introducing the world to SeaPup. Inspired by childhood nostalgia stemming from the late ’90s, SeaPup is a fun & original twist on the most popular meme coins. Over the years, the crew has honed their skills working with various crypto initiatives, developed partnerships & closely observed the ever-evolving crypto space. As a result, a decision was made to utilize their combined talent and begin creating a project to solve many of the issues associated with newly launched tokens. It graciously rewards its holders and provides both virtual & real-world utility through its continued development. SeaPup was recently being launched in early January on BSC.

Early on, SeaPup will offer a contract boasting unique functionality and security, fantastic BNB rewards to its holders, and tokenomics, or as the team calls it, “Puppernomics,” that allow for healthy and consistent growth. Once introduced, the SeaPup community will acquire their very own NFT SeaPup, with added incentives such as inclusion into the PupShot lottery. These are a few of the many exciting benefits $SPUP will offer its community.

As the $SPUP ecosystem develops, SeaPup will be steered towards realizing real-world utility & application. It will be brought to life in the form of a youth-focused crypto educational platform known as the SeaPup academy. The roots will form with introducing an engaging & memorable novel series, allowing the younger generations to familiarize themselves with cryptocurrency early on, preparing them for their inevitable future enveloped in blockchain technology.

With their long-term vision in mind, it is apparent the SeaPup team & its ecosystems allow for their path to be carved, cementing their originality and positioning them in a way that ensures long-term project development. It gives the opportunity of the achievable pursuit of project legitimacy & actual, real-world application. SeaPup, in its nature, creates a sense of childlike nostalgia & with that comes a certain allure. It significantly increases its likelihood to be widely adopted and accepted amongst the most exceptional projects today. With the overall preparedness, cumulative talent, and ambition that the team behind SeaPup offers, $SPUP is most definitely a project to keep on one’s radar!

For users who are interested in exploring SeaPup further, they can head over to their website, www.seapup.io, to learn more.

