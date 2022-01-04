Combinations Of Biogas Gains Popularity In The Biomass Electricity Market

Biomass Electricity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The companies in the biomass electric power generation market are developing new methods to produce electric power through new hybrid biogas plants by combining biogas with other forms of renewable energy sources such as solar energy. The combination of solar energy with biogas reduces the operating cost and efforts required to deal with the waste products from the farms. Following the trend, U.K based Bioplex and Controllis, in 2019, together developed an onsite-electric power generator system including a high output system to convert grass, animal and food waste into biogas, biogas powered 12kW DC Genset generator, solar power arrays, battery bank and 75kW AC Mains Inverters. This onsite-electric power generator system also provides cloud-based remote management and data analytics to optimize system performance. The system generates electricity more efficiently than conventional biogas power plants as the production of electricity is supported by solar energy when biogas is not available. The generation of electric power by using a mix of solar power and biogas forms the latest trend in the biomass electricity market.

The global biomass electricity market size is expected to grow from $33.62 in billion 2021 to $36.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biomass power market size is expected to reach $52.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The increasing government support through various government subsidies and policies drives the biomass electricity market growth. Due to the growing concerns about climate change and rising levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere resulting from the burning of fossil fuels such as coal and oil, new government policies are being framed to encourage sustainable power generation. For instance, In India, the Ministry of new and renewable energy under its National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NBMMP) provides subsidies for setting up a family type biogas plants mainly for rural and semi-urban/households. The programme is implemented by the State Nodal Departments/State Nodal Agencies and Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Biogas Development and Training Centers (BDTCs) and involves subsidies up to Rs.17,000 ($230) for setting up biogas plants.

Major players covered in the global biomass electricity industry are Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Acciona Sa, Dong Energy A/S, Acciona Sa, Ameresco Inc., E.On Se, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, Orsted A/S, Oulun Energia Oy, NTPC, Skive Fiernvarme, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

TBRC’s global biomass electricity market report is segmented by feedstock into solid biomass, biogas, municipal solid waste, liquid biomass, by end-user into households, industrial sectors, government sectors, others, by technology into anaerobic digestion, combustion, co-firing, gasification, landfill gas.

