Plant-Based Protein Market Focuses On Meat Alternatives For Its Various Benefits

The Business Research Company’s Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant-based meat substitutes are gaining significant popularity in the plant-based proteins market. Meat alternatives are one of the key plant based protein market trends and are the priority of major companies operating in the global plant based protein market, attributing to various benefits such as being ecologically friendly, aiding in weight loss, preventing chronic illnesses, and regulating cholesterol and blood sugar levels. For instance, in July 2021, Nature’s Fynd, a US-based company which develops microbe-based proteins for meat and dairy substitutes has raised over $158 million in funds for the launch of its meatless breakfast products including patties, burgers chicken-less nuggets, and others. Additionally, according to the Plant-Based Foods Association, the alternative foods sector exploded in 2020, increasing U.S. retail sales by 27% and boosting the entire market value to $7 billion.

Increasing awareness of health and wellness is expected to propel the plant-based protein industry growth during the forecast period. Plant-based proteins are good for weight loss and provide building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues. They are high in fiber and contain less amount of calories & fats than animal protein. For instance, according to a poll by E times in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Indians' attitudes toward health, with 70% saying they will prioritize food and lifestyle adjustments in 2021 to manage both physical and emotional health. Therefore, the increasing awareness of health and wellness drives the growth of the plant-based protein market.

The global plant-based protein market size is expected to grow from $13.18 billion in 2021 to $14.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plant-based protein market is expected to reach $21.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

In August 2021, WM Partners, a US-based private equity firm acquired Vega for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to benefit WM partners by expanding their HPH II’s portfolio of brands and leverage the distribution strengths of Vega. Vega is a Canada-based company that produces plant-based proteins.

Major players covered in the global plant-based protein market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Axiom Foods Inc., Cargill, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Wilmar International Limited, Glanbia Plc, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Sotexpro, Emsland Group, and PURIS Foods.

TBRC’s global plant-based protein market report is segmented by type into isolates, concentrates, textured, by source into soy, wheat, pea, others, by form into dry, liquid, by application into feed, food, others.

