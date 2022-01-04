Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip market Growing At A Cagr Of 5.42% From 2018-2026 | ArcelorMittal, Brown Metal

Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip Market

Stainless steel sheet or strip is versatile and used in a variety of applications in various end-use industries.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report titled “Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip Market” methodically summarizes key elements of Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip research. The report provides an in-depth study of the Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip , highlighting the latest growth trends and dynamics in the Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip . The report is intended to assist readers in accurately assessing current and future Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip scenarios.

Market Overview:

Stainless steel sheet or strip is versatile and used in a variety of applications in various end-use industries, such as automotive, construction, transportation, chemical, textile, marine, and food and beverage. These materials are widely used in the aforementioned industries, owing to its resistance to corrosion, longevity, and formability. Sheet metal is also weather resistant, helps prevent corrosion and even helps with UV resistance. A major reason that stainless steel sheet or strip is used is because of its sheer strength. The aesthetic appeal which stainless steel has makes it a popular choice for many. The unique properties of steel strip have also made it a popular material for building/construction materials. Today, steel is one of the most common man made materials in the world, with billion tons produced annually.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global stainless steel sheet and strip market are Hesteel Group, Essar steel, Shougang, Nucor Corp., Tata steel, Hyundai steel company, Nippon steel, JFE steel Corp., Wuhan iron and steel group, Posco, Baosteel, Hebei Iron & steel group, Sumitomo Metal Corp., Thyssenkrupp, Brown Metal, ArcelorMittal, and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for stainless steel sheets and strips from the automotive industry is expected to augment the growth of the stainless steel sheet and strip market during the forecast period. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), passenger vehicle sales in India stood at 310,294 units in October 2020, compared to 271,737 units in October 2019. While, passenger vehicle sales stood at 271,249 units in December 2020, compared to 218,775 units in December 2019, registering a 23.99% growth.

Moreover, increasing demand for stainless steel sheets and strips from the construction industry and the rapid growth of the construction industry is expected to boost the growth of the stainless steel sheet and strip market. For instance, according to IBEF, India is expected to become the third largest construction market in the world by 2025. Moreover, India, China, and the United States are expected to account for around 60% of all global growth in the sector by 2025.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented disruption to automotive, construction, transportation, chemical, textile, marine, and food & beverage industry. The automotive sector has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, and has affected the supply chain, production, and development of automotive products. The automotive industry is the major consumer of stainless steel sheets and strips. Moreover, the pandemic has adversely affected the above industries in various ways. Thus, there has been a global decline in stainless steel consumption worldwide. However, the automotive industry is recovering faster and is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market, as the demand for stainless steel sheet and strip is now increasing with a rapid pace.

Key Takeaways:

The stainless steel sheet and strip market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period owing to the increasing production of stainless steel to meet the growing demand from various end-use industries, worldwide. For instance, according to the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR), the annual growth rate of stainless steel for the period 2000 to 2018 was 5.6%. Moreover, there was an increase of 4.8% in global crude stainless steel production to 52.43 million tons in 2018 and 53.2 million tons in 2019.

Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the stainless steel sheet and strip market due to increasing demand for stainless steel sheet and strip and the rapid growth of the automotive, construction, and steel industry in these regions. For instance, according to IBEF, India was the second-largest steel producer in the world with production standing at 111.2 million tons (MT) in 2019. The growth in the steel sector has been driven by domestic availability of raw materials and cost-effective labor.

