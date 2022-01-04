Submit Release
Supplements for philatelic album of Macao 2021

MACAU, January 4 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will release the “Supplements for Philatelic Album of Macao 2021” on 10th  January 2022, it will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office and the Communications Museum.  The album pages are pre-printed with all the stamps’ images of 2021. Your collections of stamps and souvenir sheets of 2021 can be put into the pre-printed pages for convenient collection.

The selling price of Supplements for Philatelic Album of Macao 2021 is MOP390.00.

