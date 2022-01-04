Home Automation Market in India Grow Rapidlly in APAC Region at a CAGR of 29.8%

The residential segment is expected to experience rapid surge for home automation due to the rise in disposable income of individuals.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The security & safety segment dominated the market in India in 2018 owing to considerable adoption of smart technologies such as smart bulb, smart camera, and smart refrigerator as compared to the other sectors. Increase in government initiatives, such as Digital India, for the development of smart cities has fueled the adoption of home automation systems in India.

The home automation market in Indian cities and rural regions is in its nascent stage, and is expected to witness significant growth in the future. Pune and Mumbai are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to improvement in access to wireless technologies in these cities.

Leading Players:

The key market players profiled in the report include Fueblabs, Larsen & Toubro, Schneider, Johnson Controls, Harman International, Home Brain, PERT, Silvan Innovation, Oakter, and Elan Home Systems.

Residential sector is the most productive segment in the India home automation market , owing to increase in inclination toward smart home concept and expansion of urban areas in India. Rise in internet coverage area and competition among various telecom companies for cheap internet services are expected to boost the demand for wireless home automation systems. In addition, various domestic competitors are expanding their business by investing in the hospitality sector to offer smart hospitality solutions for customers , which is anticipated to fuel the demand for the home automation market.

India Home Automation Market Segments:

By Product Type

• Lighting

• Security and safety

• HVAC

• Entertainment

• Others

By Technology

• Wired

• Wireless

Key Findings of the India Home Automation Market:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging India home automation market trends and dynamics.

• Based on product type, the security and safety segment dominated the India home automation market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to

grow at a CAGR 28.4% during the forecast period.

• Based on end-user, the residential segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period.

• By technology, the wireless segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

• Key market players are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the

India home automation industry.

