Electrophysiology Devices Market To Reach USD 13.21 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 6,738.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.70%, Market Trends –Growth in incidences of arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electrophysiology Devices market was valued at USD 6,738.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.21 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.70%. Electrophysiology (EP) is immensely popular due to its efficacy in terms of controlling and treating arrhythmia. Arrhythmia continues to be one of the significant cardiac disorders, preceded by sudden cardiac death (SCD), accounting for approximately 15-20% of total deaths. Electrophysiology devices are forcing their way through entrenched preferences for conventional methods to treat cardiac arrhythmia. According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases caused 17.5 million deaths globally in 2012. It became the leading cause of non -communicable disease (NCD) deaths. Electrophysiology devices are cardiology specialty devices used primarily in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Thus, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost Electrophysiology Devices market growth. The rising number of sudden cardiac arrest cases is a big threat to the American population. Rising use of defibrillators has proved helpful to reduce the death rates among patients suffering from cardiac arrest outside hospitals.

Introduction of new technologies such as Cryoablation, laser ablation, and ultrasound ablation and advanced mapping technologies are also likely to boost the demand for the Electrophysiology Devices market. Increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities, rising medical tourism, and the increasing incidences of heart failure cases are expected to augment market demand in emerging economies. But, high costs associated with Electrophysiology Devices, presence of strict regulations, and availability of alternative therapies are restraining market growth.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Bio sense Webster, Inc. (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare among others that collectively constitute a competitive market

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Electrophysiology Devices market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The cryoablation segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx % during the forecast period

• Electrophysiology (EP) technology has been advancing rapidly with new ablation tools to improve atrial fibrillation (AF) treatments, miniaturized diagnostic monitoring systems, and new implantable rhythm management devices that are making procedures much less invasive. Leadless Pacemakers, Wireless CRT, subcutaneous ICDs, new electro mapping systems, ultrasound guidance in Electrophysiology labs

• The radiofrequency and cryoablation are the most widely used Electrophysiology ablation catheters

• Asia-Pacific is a densely-populated region, with India and China being the most populated countries. Emerging economies, such as India and China, provide attractive growth opportunities for electrophysiological device manufacturers. The growth is augmented by the surge in demand for advanced electrophysiology devices, an improvement of healthcare reforms, high prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, and increased focus of key players for developing technologically advanced cost-effective electrophysiology devices in this region. However, the unfavorable reimbursement scenario for electrophysiology devices, low awareness among physicians and patients about different electrophysiology devices, and high cost of these devices are likely to impede the electrophysiology devices market growth in these countries. In Japan, the atrial fibrillation rate among geriatric population is 2-3%. With the rise in ageing population, it is estimated that atrial fibrillation will affect about one million people by 2050, thereby driving the electrophysiology devices market growth.

• Advances in the electrophysiology (EP) devices landscape has paced up in recent years. One such trend in the electrophysiology devices market is the introduction of leadless pacemakers. Leadless pacemakers serve as viable alternatives to the conventional variants, especially in case of patients who have a history of device infections. Traditional pacemakers are emerging as a major area of concern, as they are associated with a substantial risk of morbidity. This is laying a strong foundation for a faster adoption of leadless pacemakers.

Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Electrophysiology devices market on the basis of product, indication application and region:

Product (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• EP Ablation Catheters

o Cryoablation EP Catheters

o Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

 Irrigated-tip Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

 Conventional Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

o Microwave Ablation Systems

o Laser Ablation Systems

o Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

• EP Laboratory Devices

o EP X-Ray Systems

o 3D Mapping Systems

o EP Recording Systems

o EP Remote Steering Systems

o Others

• EP Diagnostic Catheters

o Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters

 Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

 Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

o Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters

o Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters

• Access Devices

• Others

Indication (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

• Atrial Flutter

• Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

• Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

• Right Atrial Tachycardia

• Right Atrial Flutter

• Left Atrial Flutter

• Right Ventricular Tachycardia

• Left Ventricular Tachycardia

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Electrophysiology Devices market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

