St Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault; Interference with Access to Emergency Services; Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2000046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/03/2022 at approximately 1821 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Thornton Dr, Highgate

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child.

 

ACCUSED: Shalee Turner                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to Thornton Dr in the town of Highgate for a report of an ongoing physical altercation. Troopers arrived on scene to learn that Shalee Turner (26 of Highgate) had fled the scene on foot. Turner was later located at a different residence in Highgate. Investigation revealed that Turner assaulted a family or household member, and while doing so, a child was present to witness the assault. Subsequent investigation revealed that Turner interfered with the victim’s access to emergency services by disconnecting the victim from 911 via rendering the phone inoperable. Turner was taken into custody, and later released on a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 01/04/2022 at 1300 to answer for the above listed charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/04/2022 at 1300         

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

