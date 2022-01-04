St Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault; Interference with Access to Emergency Services; Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2000046
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/03/2022 at approximately 1821 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Thornton Dr, Highgate
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child.
ACCUSED: Shalee Turner
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to Thornton Dr in the town of Highgate for a report of an ongoing physical altercation. Troopers arrived on scene to learn that Shalee Turner (26 of Highgate) had fled the scene on foot. Turner was later located at a different residence in Highgate. Investigation revealed that Turner assaulted a family or household member, and while doing so, a child was present to witness the assault. Subsequent investigation revealed that Turner interfered with the victim’s access to emergency services by disconnecting the victim from 911 via rendering the phone inoperable. Turner was taken into custody, and later released on a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 01/04/2022 at 1300 to answer for the above listed charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/04/2022 at 1300
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov