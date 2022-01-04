Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Grow at CAGR of 20.4% During Forecast 2028 | Apple Inc., Inovalon 3M, IBM

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market

"Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market" a New Report by Coherent Market Insights, analyzes at the competitive environment and projections for future growth. The Natural Language Processing (NLP) market study for the 2021–2028 analysis period comprises an in-depth investigation of various new and important industry trends, engagement analysis, and a very broad geographic analysis.

The global natural language processing (NLP) market was valued at US$ 11,500.0 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 49,023.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.4% between 2021 and 2028.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Overview -

During the projected period, emerging data operations and expanding smart device usage are expected to fuel market growth. Customers can now enjoy a smart home environment and a linked automobile experience thanks to advancements in communication and IoT technology. Natural Discourse Processing (NLP) is a technique that allows computers and smart devices to comprehend human language. Natural Language Processing is used by smart assistants like Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa to identify speech and respond with relevant answers based on the context. A smart phone, an industrial machine, or a gadget functioning in a smart home/building environment are all examples of smart devices. Chatbots, which can automate discussions and communicate with people through messaging platforms, are also being employed by a number of financial businesses.

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: Competitive Background -

· IBM Corporation

· Microsoft Corporation

· Dolbey Systems Inc.

· Google LLC

· Apple Inc.

· IQVIA Holdings Inc.

· Inovalon 3M

· Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

· SAS Institute Inc.

· NetBase Quid

Market Scope -

This research report includes material picked by experts to assess the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market's dynamics as thoroughly as possible. The research study delves into the different aspects and sectors of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market in great depth. A thorough forecast for the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market is also included in the following publication. The research could aid companies in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market in determining their genuine growth potential, generating good business, and increasing their revenue-generating skills.

Market Drives -

The latest publication addressing huge changes in the business strategy of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market with a dynamic growth prospect is the Coherent Market Insights research study. This study covers a wide range of topics and is based on extensive research into the most recent market trends, development strategies, growth patterns, and regulatory laws. The Natural Language Processing (NLP) market report begins with a collection of data and information on technological advancements in the industry, market trends, innovation, and the development capacities of global main players.

The Pandemic of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has had a significant impact -

In comparison to most other business verticals, the demand for NLP has increased in the healthcare sector, and it is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Natural language processing, for example, helped researchers deal with the massive amount of COVID-19 data that would be hard to evaluate by humans, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). It aided in the tracking of COVID-19's progress, and the NLP can summarise thousands of COVID-19 research papers, such as CORD-19, added by researchers as they continue to work on vaccinations and treatments for the disease.

Market Segmentation -

By Component: Platform/Solution and Services

By Application: Machine Translation, Information Extraction, Report Generation And Predictive Risk Analytics

By Industry: Automotive, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment Retail & E-commerce and Others

By Deployment: On-premise and Cloud

Geographies covered -

North America: U.S. and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa: GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

