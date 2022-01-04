Carbon Black Market 2022: Size, Share, Price, Industry Growth, Analysis, Trends, and Research Report by 2027

Carbon Black Market Report

The global market reached a value of US$ 15.7 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 21.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.56% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Carbon Black Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global carbon black market size reached a value of US$ 15.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.56% during 2022-2027. Carbon black refers to a fine black powder mainly comprising of carbon along with nitrogen, sulfur, oxygen, and hydrogen in small amounts. It is manufactured by highly controlled processes that include thermal decomposition or partial combustion of oil and gases. Carbon black possesses strong tint properties and heat stability and can absorb ultraviolet (UV) light converting into heat, due to which it finds several applications in a range of industries. For instance, it is extensively used in rubber products as a rubber-reinforcing additive. Besides this, it also finds application in the production of magnetic tapes, coating for electric wires, semiconductors, car fenders, and heat-molded plastics. Carbon black is also used as ink for printing newspapers and to dampen earthquake vibrations.

Global Carbon Black Market Trends:

One of the major growth-inducing factors for the market is the revival of the automotive and construction industries post-pandemic. Carbon black helps in improving the performance of tires and enhancing the longevity of extruded and molded industrial rubber products like gaskets, springs, hoses, and belts. Inflating disposable incomes, along with improving living standards, have provided a thrust to the sales of vehicles, which, in turn, is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, technological innovations have led to the emergence and adoption of electric and self-driven cars, thereby fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising global population is leading to significant growth in the construction industry. This, in turn, has created a high demand for industrial rubber and other related equipment. Additionally, several manufacturers are introducing innovative variants of carbon black. For instance, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. developed carbon black with improved tire fuel efficiency without compromising its durability. Besides this, the US-based Cabot Corporation is frequently launching new masterbatch series for styrenics and other applications utilizing sustainable manufacturing methods.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Cabot Corporation

• Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon)

• Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH

• Phillips Carbon Black Limited

• TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

• Omsk Carbon Group OOO

• Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

• OCI COMPANY Ltd.

• China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

• SID Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Breakup by Application:

• Tire

• Non-Tire Rubber

• Plastics

• Inks and Coatings

• Others

Breakup by Grade:

• Standard Grade

• Specialty Grade

Breakup by Type:

• Furnace Black

• Channel Black

• Thermal Black

• Acetylene Black

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

