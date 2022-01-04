Highway Driving Assist Market Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2030

Highway driving assist market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021-2030. The global market segmented by electric vehicle type, car type, component

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highway Driving Assist Market Outlook 2030 -

Highway driving assist is a semi-automated driving system which supports the driver during monotonous driving conditions on highways by allowing the car to automatically accelerate and decelerate. It is a part of advance driving assist system (ADAS) which is considered as the mainstay of self-driving and autonomous vehicles. The system automatically controls acceleration, braking, and steering thus provides driver assistance and avoids vehicle crash. Furthermore, highway driving assist targets to counter through traffic keeping the vehicle at an intact distance, reducing the anxiety and fatigue of the driver. Highway driving assist system is a combination of advance safety systems such as lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and lane change assist which makes driving much safer and reduces the chances of human error. Moreover, highway assist system not only makes it safer for driver but also concentrates on the safety of motorist as well as pedestrian. Road crashes usually occurs due to driving errors and can avoided by the usage of highway driving assist system which reduces the chances of accidents. The surge in demand for ADAS is expected to accelerate the growth of highway driving assist market.

The key players analyzed in the report include Continental AG, Valeo SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Citroen UK Limited, Mando Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Veoneer Inc., and Visteon Corporation

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Highway driving assist market has witnessed a downfall due to COVID-19 pandemic. The highway driving assist was an evolving sector with constant R&D which was disrupted due to lockdown. Due to the pandemic globally the manufacturing of automobile was halted thus disrupting the supply highway driving assists in vehicles. Also, unavailability of labour due to social distancing norms and other restriction which affected the production of hardware required for highway driving assist. Moreover, due to slowdown of global economy and fall in people’s disposable income is expected to affect the vehicle purchase. Highway driving assist is an evolving sector, but the pandemic had a negative impact on highway driving assist market size for the year 2020, a major deviation was noticed in the growth of the market due the pandemic.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in vehicle automation, rise in investment towards advanced technological features, and rise in demand for ADAS in vehicles is expected to drive growth of the market.

However, high installation & maintenance cost and failures in sensors might hamper growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in road accidents cause due to human error, rise in demand for luxury vehicle, and rise in demand for safety features in vehicles acts as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Market Trends

High installation & maintenance cost

The cost of installing highway drive assist system in vehicle is very high and also it increases the cost of new vehicle, so it is only available in luxury vehicles. Also, the prospect of providing premium feature in vehicles incurs additional expenses to consumer in the form hardware, application, and others. Furthermore, the serviceability of the vehicles also becomes difficult, and it requires skilled labours due to several electronic components and sensors. Since, highway driving assist uses are large number electrical components involved in system it subsequently increases the maintenance cost. in the Moreover, complex electronic structure tends to reduce the shelf life of vehicles. Thus, these factors are expected to hamper growth of the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the highway driving assist market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the highway driving assist market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the highway driving assist market growth scenario.

The report provides detailed highway driving assist market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the highway driving assist market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the highway driving assist market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the highway driving assist market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

