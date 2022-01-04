Office Furniture Market 2022-2027: Global Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Top Companies, Segmentation, and Report

Office Furniture Market

The global office furniture market report has been categorized based on product type, material type, distribution channel, and price range.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Office Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global office furniture market size reached a value of US$ 58.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027. Office furniture includes desks, chairs, tables, storage cabinets and shelving, filing cabinets, and cubicle dividers that are used in commercial and corporate spaces. They are specifically designed to meet the requirements of the employees while improving the overall aesthetic appearance of the workplace. These pieces of furniture are extremely efficient and are made from high-quality materials to offer comfort to the users and protect important documents and electronics against dust, theft, fire and pests. Consequently, they are widely being used in meeting rooms, individual workstations, cafeterias, and lounges to improve the overall work productivity of the employees.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/office-furniture-market/requestsample

Global Office Furniture Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by a significant increase in the construction of commercial zones and IT parks. Numerous corporates and enterprises are taking initiatives to create an informal workplace with furnishings that would cater to the comfort of the employees. This assists in promoting social interaction among the employees and facilitating a collaborative and productive environment. In line with this, significant growth in the corporate sector is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Apart from this, a considerable rise in the number of start-ups and an increasing requirement for employment across the globe are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, continual research and development (R&D) has enabled manufacturers to develop intelligent and smart office furniture. They are also integrating furniture with sensors to remind the users to change their posture or complete a certain task at regular intervals, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors influencing the market growth include the availability of multi-functional furniture, and several technological advancements in the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/office-furniture-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Steelcase Inc.

• Okamura Corporation

• HNI Corporation

• Herman Miller Inc.

• Haworth, Inc.

• Knoll, Inc.

• KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

• Meridian Office Furniture Limited

• Kimball International, Inc.

• D3, Inc.

• BERCO DESIGNS

• Hooker Furniture Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

• Seating

• Systems

• Tables

• Storage Units and File Cabinets

• Overhead Bins

• Others

Breakup by Material Type:

• Wood

• Metal

• Plastic and Fiber

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct Sales

• Specialist Store

• Non-Specialist Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Price Range:

• Low

• Medium

• High

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

• Electric Vehicles Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/549338817/electric-vehicle-market-size-2021-2026-share-trends-industry-analysis-top-companies-and-outlook

• India Hand Sanitizer Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/549340741/india-hand-sanitizer-market-2021-2026-size-share-demand-business-opportunities-impact-of-covid-19-and-outlook

• Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/549342871/indian-pcb-printed-circuit-board-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-industry-analysis-and-outlook

• Microinsurance Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/549421477/global-microinsurance-market-2021-2026-size-top-companies-industry-share-growth-analysis-and-outlook

• Hard Seltzer Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/549534536/hard-seltzer-market-share-2021-2026-size-growth-companies-industry-analysis-and-forecast

• Skin Care Products Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/549534931/skin-care-products-market-2021-2026-industry-trends-size-share-growth-leading-brands-and-analysis-report

• Multi-Factor Authentication Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/549537123/multi-factor-authentication-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast

• ATM Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/549536622/atm-market-2021-2026-industry-trends-size-share-growth-manufacturer-and-research-report

• Environmental Monitoring Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/549611236/environmental-monitoring-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-analysis-top-companies-and-report

• Smart TV Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/549611879/smart-tv-market-share-2021-2026-size-growth-price-key-players-analysis-and-report

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800