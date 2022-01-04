Spruce Offering Lip Enhancement Solutions at its Salt Lake City Spa

An industry leader in aesthetics services in Salt Lake City has expanded its services.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Yelp's 2022 Beauty Trend Forecast Report (https://blog.yelp.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Yelp-2022-Beauty-Trend-Forecast-Report.pdf), lip enhancement services are predicted to increase a whopping 130 percent over the next 12 months. That's why representatives with Spruce are proud to announce today that it offers lip enhancement solutions at its Salt Lake City Spa.

"Through the use of dermal fillers, fuller lips with more volume are a treatment away," said Lauren Lightfield, co-founder and owner of Spruce, which recently opened a brand new, luxurious location in Holladay, Utah. "Dermal fillers work through a small injection to the site where more volume is desired. These injections, composed of hyaluronic acid, not only add more body to your lips but also naturally hydrate the skin in and around the lips and smooth vertical lines."

Spruce, according to Lightfield, is a luxurious MedSpa specializing in aesthetics. As it relates to lip enhancement solutions, Lightfield noted that because hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the body, it assimilates safely with the body while also providing moisture that feeds the skin. Enhancing your natural lips can also provide positive side effects to improve your smile for a picture-perfect look at any time.

Lightfield stressed that its lip enhancement solutions provide results that are immediately visible, and providing more body and allure to your lips is simple and safe.

"In most cases swelling is minimal so there is no downtime or recovery needed, meaning you can return to your day immediately after your treatment," Lightfield said before adding, "Additionally, dermal fillers last approximately nine months, and small return visits can be easily scheduled as needed, helping to maintain your smile, fresh look and confidence for years to come."

Spruce's team of trained experts have provided dermal fillers of all kinds and are available to provide guidance and to make sure that all your questions are answered during your consultation.

"With years of experience at top-tier institutions and now at Spruce, your confidence and beauty are in good hands from start to finish," Lightfield said.

The popularity of this service is growing. All you have to do is swipe through TikTok or Instagram for a few minutes before you'll see that lips are trending. Thanks to vaccinations and a break from masks, people are picking up lipstick again — even touching up their lip filler that dissolved during lockdown.

Spruce, Lightfield noted, offers a full range of aesthetics and infusion services to help individuals achieve the look and confidence they deserve. The company's offerings include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Microneedling with PRP, Hair Restoration and IPL Laser treatments, and IV therapies, as well as an innovative line of skincare products: ZO® Skin Health.

About Spruce

Spruce is Salt Lake City’s premier aesthetics + infusion bar. For a refreshed and revitalized take on your natural beauty and energy, look no further. Our staff of best-in-class aestheticians, nurses, and medical professionals specialize in making you look and feel young and vibrant. Our spa-like aesthetics and IV therapy lounge bring the best parts of beauty and health together to maintain and brighten your glow. With a wide variety of cutting-edge treatments and technologies, you can rest assured you’re in the best care for your pampered wellness routine and regimen.

