Bioabsorbable Stents Market to Grow Rapidly in Europe and Asia pacific Region; Market to Cross $308.90 Million by 2027

Bioabsorbable Stents Market

Bioabsorbable stents market size was valued at $0.2836 billion in 2019 & is projected to reach $0.3089 bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020-2027

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Bioabsorbable Stents Market was pegged at $283.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $308.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in prevalence of heart diseases coupled with increase in geriatric population, surge in technological advancements in bioabsorbable stents, and rise in demand for the minimally invasive procedure have boosted the growth of the global bioabsorbable stents market. Moreover, growth in development of healthcare infrastructure and rise in R&D supplemented the market growth. However, high cost and risk of procedure associated with bioabsorbable stents hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in R&D and advancements in technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Bioabsorbable Stents Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2020.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The global bioabsorbable stents market is segmented on the basis of biomaterial, application, end user, and region. Based on biomaterial, the polymeric stents segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the metallic stents segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the coronary artery disease segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Bioabsorbable Stents Market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Bioabsorbable Stents Market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The Bioabsorbable Stents Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Bioabsorbable Stents Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Arterius Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, the Elixir Medical Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd., Reva Medical, and Terumo Corporation

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆

