Over The Counter (OTC) Test To Garner Business Worth $39.93 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.7% CAGR

Over The Counter (OTC) Test Market

Rise in development of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, & improvement in healthcare spending are anticipated to drive the growth of the OTC Test Market.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global over-the-counter test market generated $13.49 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $39.93 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Surge in the occurrence of chronic and infectious disease, rise in the number of approvals for the OTC tests product, development of innovation to create OTC tests products, and increase in demand for early diagnosis of disease drive the global over-the-counter test market. On the other hand, high cost of diagnostic tools and little awareness about technology among people hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in healthcare expenditure across the globe and the introduction of advanced at-home testing devices create lucrative market opportunities.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Over The Counter (OTC) Test Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Based on the product, the glucose monitoring tests segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers other segments such as pregnancy and fertility tests, coagulation monitoring tests, urinalysis tests cholesterol tests, and other tests.

Based on technology, the lateral flow assays segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2021-2030. The report also covers segments such as immunoassays and dipsticks.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Abbott Laboratories, Abingdon Health PLC, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., Acon Laboratories Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Clip Health, Dario Health Corp, Ellume Health Ltd, Eurofins Scientific Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lia Diagnostics Inc, Lifescan IP Holdings, LLC, Lucira Health, Inc, Now Diagnostics Inc, Orasure Technologies Inc, PHC Holdings Corporation, Quidel Corporation, SD Biosensor Inc., and Sinocare Inc.

