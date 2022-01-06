New Year Brings a New Concept to a Historic Lincoln Street Inn Nestled in the Heart of Fredericksburg Texas
“You can't beat the convenience to Main Street's boutiques and tasting rooms”.”FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is always much to celebrate in the New Year. With a new look and new hosts, the landmark Lincoln Street Inn, in the center of Texas Wine and Hill Country is all about celebrating with family and friends. Built in the 1860s, the updated interior design combines historic Texas architectural elements that feel as classic as the Alamo with clean modern design that pulls history effortlessly into modern luxury for a new era of discerning travelers in Fredericksburg. Available exclusively as a whole-home rental, the property boasts plenty of space for both large and intimate celebrations.
— Condé Nast Traveler
Just two doors from Fredericksburg’s famously charming and historic Main Street, the Lincoln Street Inn has always been the go-to venue for an intimate trip to Fredericksburg. With the new design concept it is fast becoming the venue to choose when planning to celebrate with colleagues, friends, family and for reunions. The Inn is a favorite for small ceremonies, receptions, rehearsal dinners, and for the wedding party or family to stay.
ABOUT THE LINCOLN STREET INN
Deep in the Heart of Texas, nestled smack dab in the middle of Texas Wine Country, is the quaint little town of Fredericksburg. Filled with old world charm, German architecture and hill country scenery, Fredericksburg is fast becoming the perfect getaway from the hectic pace of Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.
Looking for the quintessential southern hospitality during your stay in Fredericksburg, our romantic Inn offers a relaxing escape in a beautiful hill country setting adjacent to all the local activities. Condé Nast Traveler recommends Lincoln Street Inn because, “you can't beat the convenience to Main Street's boutiques and tasting rooms”. Built by one of the original stonemasons of Fredericksburg in the mid-1800’s, Lincoln Street Inn has all the amenities one could want during a get-away. Guests have full access to the property, including the fully restored four bedroom Main House as well as the stunning, two-story guest house, known in Fredericksburg as the “Sunday House”.
The design team meticulously preserved the beauty of this historic 1860’s stone home restoring its original character yet creating chic guest suites that are elegantly appointed with a balance of antique and modern furniture, original hardwood floors, custom duvets, organic linens, and amazing original artwork. There are also modern touches like flat screen televisions, Wi-Fi, separate sitting areas, spacious bathrooms with large showers and jacuzzi tubs. The property features 5 king beds, a daybed, and 5.5 bathrooms, and can accommodate groups of up to 13 people. Both the main house and the “Sunday House” have full state of the art kitchens– where luxury, comfort and amenities greet you at every turn.
From charming German limestone architecture and professionally designed luxury suites to the meticulously maintained botanical garden hosting an outdoor fireplace, hot tub and covered porches, we offer a place to unwind and explore the town. Sit on the porch and watch the world pass by or take a stroll through this historical wine country town. Guests can easily walk the half block to downtown’s famous Main Street with its specialty shops, fine restaurants, wine tasting rooms and scenic German Heritage Marketplatz. Or one can venture along many wide, tree-lined streets that are home to charming German limestone architecture, marked with historical plaques. Lincoln Street Inn is the perfect place to unwind, escape the hectic and to embrace the joy.
https://www.lincolnstreetinn.com
ABOUT THE CURATORS
The Lincoln Street proprietors and curators are Michael and Margaret who share a love of rolling hills and big oaks, wine, travel, art, architecture and design. With the assistance of the design team at Curated Studio, they re-designed the living spaces both inside and out, bringing a perfect mix of modern and classic comfort to the Inn. Michael’s roots to Texas began in the 1860s, about the same time the Inn was first constructed as a family home. In 1868 Michael’s great-grandfather Ferris spent a bit of time in a Mexican prison due to some misunderstandings related to gunrunning. The most remarkable family connection with the Inn is brought to life in an adobe wall in the Inn that was built by the same band of Comanches headed by Chief Buffalo Hump (Comanche Potsʉnakwahipʉ "Buffalo Bull's Back") who also kidnapped Michael's great, great uncle, Ignacio Felix Serna as a child in Mexico, who later became an upstanding citizen of San Antonio.
YOUR HOSTS - BOUTIQ
The concept for Boutiq originated with wife-and-husband co-founders, Rena and Dan, who envisioned crafting a portfolio of bespoke, luxury vacation rental homes featuring 5-star hospitality and furnishing quality standards, with each home set up like a unique and inspiring boutique hotel to surprise and delight guests. They began by renting a home in Austin, TX where they quickly found that their approach to investing in the home and guest experience resonated with travelers. Rena and Dan also discovered that they loved hosting and making their guests' stays wonderful and memorable.
Boutiq believes that time is precious, and that the moments of a brilliant stay with us will become the memories that last a lifetime. World-class hospitality, leading travel destinations across the United States, safety, comfort and the unique inspiration from a sense of place bring a home to life and set the backdrop for life’s moments and memories. Boutiq is creating this luxury vacation home dream by developing a collection of beautiful, custom homes that welcome guests to relax, celebrate, reflect and be in every moment.
www.boutiq.co
ABOUT THE DESIGN TEAM
Austin based interior design firm, Curated Studio, provides personalized, thoughtfully executed residential interior design services. With careful consideration given to livability, architectural detailing, finishes, fixtures, furnishings, artwork and decor, Curated Studio identifies opportunities to create distinct and meaningful design moments.
Principals Lauren Taylor and Kakin Nichols possess extensive design and project management experience, ranging from multi-million dollar waterfront residences to charming bungalows. With a belief that spaces should be a direct reflection of those who occupy them, they value building strong client relationships rooted in trust and transparency. From timelines to budgets to construction administration, the pair prides themselves on living in the technical details so clients are better able to enjoy the design process. With deep respect for that process, the team emphasizes a collaborative approach with architects, builders and all project contributors, which they believe ultimately leads to the highest quality of design and execution.
www.curatedstudio.com
