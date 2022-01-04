Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty will reach $3.65 Billion by 2025

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market

Japan dominated the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market in 2017 and is projected to continue its dominance in the future.

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Infection Management, Exudate Management, Active Wound Care, and Therapy Device), Application (Chronic Wound Care and Acute Wound Care)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market garnered $1.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.65 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.4% through 2025. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, covering aspects such as the key investment pockets, drivers, restraints, & opportunities, major market segments, strategic developments, and competitive landscape.

Rapidly aging population and favorable demographics, technological advancements to deal with complex wounds, and increased awareness to reduce healthcare costs drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market. However, reluctance in adoption of new technologies, development of substitute products, and lack of sufficient evidence hamper the market growth. On the other hand, increased focus toward advanced treatment protocols and significant unmet need in wound care are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Based on products, the active wound care segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2025. However, the exudate management segment was the largest in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the market share. The other products discussed in the report include infection management and therapy devices.

The market across Japan held the largest market share of 31% in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through the study period. However, the market across China would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The other regions covered under the report include Singapore, Malaysia, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Acelity L.P. Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity Aktiebolag (BSN Medical GmbH), B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Mlnlycke Health Care AB.Other prominent players in the value chain include Hollister Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Triage Meditech, Integra Lifesciences, and Derma Sciences Inc.

