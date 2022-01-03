SB469 in Sen: Senate Substitute Amendment 1 offered by Senator Jacque - 2022-01-03

WISCONSIN, January 3 - An Act to renumber 440.09 (2); to renumber and amend 440.09 (2m), 440.09 (3) (a), 440.09 (3) (b), 440.09 (4) and 440.09 (5); to amend 101.022, 101.874 (2), 101.874 (3) (intro.) and 440.09 (title); and to create 89.072 (3), 101.874 (4), 440.09 (1) (title), 440.09 (1m), 440.09 (2e) (title) and 440.09 (3m) of the statutes; Relating to: reciprocal credentials and granting rule-making authority. (FE)