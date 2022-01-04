Sacrix LLC Announces A Record Five Abstract Presentations By Leading Pain Management Physicians at NANS 2022
Sacrix's five abstracts treating sacroiliac joint pain by pain management will be presented at NANS Annual Conference in Orlando January 13-15, 2022.
Sacrix is being adopted by pain management and the major pain management societies led by NANS are accepting Sacrix percutaneous lateral oblique screw technique clinical evidence for its members”MALDEN, MA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SACRIX LLC (a private company wholly owned by KICVentures Group LLC) is excited to announce that five abstracts will be presented at the January 13-15, 2022 NANS Annual Meeting in Orlando by leading pain management physicians who are experts in outpatient interventional spine surgery. “This large number of scientific abstracts on a single sacroiliac fixation device for interventional spine surgery validates Sacrix as a medical technology that is being adopted by pain management physicians and by the leading pain management and neuromodulation societies such as NANS” said Dr Kingsley R Chin, the inventor of Saxrix and a leading board-certified professor of orthopedic spine surgery. “The Sacrix device has produced successful results and is the easiest SIJ technique that I have used as an interventional pain physician,” said Dr Tian Xia, a leading pain management physician and one of the lead authors on an abstract to be presented at NANS. "I am pleased with the results of using Sacrix" said Dr. Gladstone McDowell.
— Kingsley R Chin MD MBA, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon
About Sacrix LLC
Sacrix LLC is a KICVentures Group portfolio company focused on revolutionary percutaneous fluoroscopic lateral-oblique sacroiliac joint fusion technologies for the treatment of sacroiliac dysfunction and sacroiliitis. Sacrix developed its patented Sacrofuse threaded implant to be inserted percutaneously and received FDA clearance in 2015. The Gen1 Sacrofuse implant was compared head-to-head with market leader SI bone (SIBN) and found to have a 400% increase in pull-out strength. Sacrix has trained over 165 interventional pain physicians to perform its revolutionary percutaneous lateral-oblique sacroiliac joint fusion technique safely and effectively through a 1.5 cm incision minimally invasively in outpatient ambulatory surgery centers.
http://www.MySacrix.com
About KICVentures Group
Our founders have been investing in spine surgery since 2000, which makes us the most experienced healthcare investment holding company with the largest portfolio of medical device technologies focused on solutions for less invasive outpatient spine surgery. Our investment strategy is to acquire or invent disruptive technologies using our own capital or partner with private individual investors. This allows us the freedom to make quick and nimble long-term decisions with leading physicians to advance clinical outcomes, such as when we acquired AxioMed Viscoelastic Disc Technologies, while the leading spine companies look the other way to invest in advancing spinal fusion.
https://www.kicventuresgroup.com/
Investors
If you have any questions or comments, please contact us via email or phone, or send us a message using the contact form.
https://www.kicventuresgroup.com/contact
Aditya Humad
KICVentures Group
+1 267-342-3968
investor@kicventures.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other