At 7.4% CAGR, Trade Finance Market Size to Reach $90.21 Billion by 2030 | Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scope Of The Study
The Trade finance market study by AMR, titled, "Trade Finance Market by Product Type (Commercial Letters of Credit (LCs), Standby Letters of Credit (LCs), Bank Guarantees, Documentary Credit, Open Account, Others), by Provider (Banks, Trade Finance Houses, Others), by Application (Domestic, International), by End User (Traders, Importers, Exporters), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030," provides a detailed analysis pertaining to the global market size & forecast, segmental splits, regional & country-level outlook, market dynamics & trends, Porters’ five force analysis, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, market share analysis, and patent analysis.
According to the report, the global trade finance industry generated $44.09 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $90.21 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Segmental Outlook
The global Trade finance market is segmented depending on product type, provider, application, end user.
Segmental analysis is offered (real time and forecast) in both quantitative and qualitative terms. This helps the clients to identify the most lucrative segment to consider for their further investments, based on the comprehensive backend analysis about the segmental performance, in addition to brief understanding of the operating companies and their development activities with respect to the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The rapid spread of the coronavirus has had an enormous impact on the lives of people and the overall community. The report provides a brief overview of evolution of the coronavirus. In addition, it includes a micro- and macro-economic impact analysis. The report further showcases the market size and share depending on the impact of the COVID-19. Furthermore, reduction in the count of COVID-affected patients in the coming days with safety majors taken by governments and availability of vaccines are expected to gradually lower the impact of COVID-19 on the global Trade finance market. Additionally, the report highlights the key strategies adopted by players during the global health crisis. Hence, the report provides an overview of pre- as well as post-COVID-19 impact analyses.
Market Opportunities
Trade finance market is witnessing remunerative opportunities for expansion in the near future.
Regional Outlook
The Trade finance market is analyzed across four key regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key countries contributing toward the growth of the market include:
North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe: Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific: India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA
Competitive Scenario
The report profiles the top players operating across the globe along with market share analysis, and an outlook on top player positioning. In addition, the study focuses on the developmental strategies such as product launch, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the key players to maintain a competitive edge in the marketspace.
Leading market players
Asian Development Bank
Bank of America Corporation
BNP Paribas S.A.
Citigroup Inc.
Euler Hermes Group
HSBC Holdings PLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Inc.
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
Standard Chartered PLC
Report Coverage
Historic Data considered: 2019 and 2020
Growth Projections: 2021 to 2030
Major Segments Covering product type, provider, application, end user
Market Dynamics and Trends
Competitive Landscape Reporting
Research Methodology
AMR offers its clients with comprehensive research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs that majorly include interviews with professionals in the industry, regional intelligence, and reliable statistics obtained from multiple resources. The in-house industry experts play an important role in designing analytic tools and models, tailored to the requirements of the client for a particular industry segment. These analytical tools and models distill the statistics & data and enhance the accuracy of our recommendations and advice.
Key Market Segments
• Product Type
o Commercial Letters of Credit (LCs)
o Standby Letters of Credit (LCs)
o Bank Guarantees
o Documentary Credit
o Open Account
o Others
• Provider
o Banks
o Trade Finance Houses
o Others
• Application
o Domestic
o International
• End User
o Traders
o Importers
o Exporters
• By Region
o North America
UNITED STATES
CANADA
MEXICO
o Europe
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
SPAIN
UNITED KINGDOM
Russia
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
CHINA
JAPAN
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
AUSTRALIA
Rest of Asia Pacific
o LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa,
Saudi Arabia
TURKEY
Rest of Lamea
Key Market Players
