Cannabis Brands Recognize Hhemp.Co as a Premier Contract Manufacturer to White Label Their Hemp Products

MEDFORD, OREGON, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hhemp.co, a premiere hemp brand specializing in CBG+CBD products that deliver an ultra entourage effect, is pleased to announce an ongoing partnership with nationally recognized, celebrity-endorsed brands GasHouse Cannabis and GasHouse Hemp CBD. The launch of a collaboration with GasHouse on the Pluto Delta 8 Hemp Smoke brand was a welcomed addition to GasHouse’s already independent SKUs of Hemp Smokes (Balla Berries, Grandaddy Purple).

Hhemp.co has already been approached by additional industry leaders in cannabis to partner and launch new SKUs in 2022, including Chief Stix and Bang Bang to name a few. Hhemp.co offers a "one-stop shop" model for white label manufacturing partnerships. The company has all the necessary SOPs in line with becoming one of the first and only companies aligned with California's AB45 bill. This will make them compliant with all current manufacturing laws and regulations for hemp and CBD products.

Hhemp.co also does the packaging design in-house and handles all compliance on packaging relative to whichever state the products are being sold in. Hhemp.co owns a facility in Hayward, CA that is designed to pharmaceutical-grade standards and will be the center of white label manufacturing.

“As the hemp industry grows, Hhemp.co’s mission is to make sure quality, science, lab testing, compliance and effectiveness are at the highest standards”, said Hhemp.co CEO Bao Le.

Hhemp.co is an Oregon and California-based company that partners directly with farmers to cultivate the highest-quality, lab-tested ingredients. Through these alliances, the company can offer farm-direct premium products at affordable prices to consumers.

GasHouse is a sought-after cannabis brand by celebrities and is a six-time Cannabis Cup winner. GasHouse Hemp CBD terpene-infused offerings have become popular among consumers on a national scale.

About HHemp.co:

Hhemp.co’s vision is to change the way CBD brands and their retail partners sell to consumers all over the world. Our mission is to transform the CBD industry for the benefit of humankind by helping brands and retail partners deliver high quality CBG and CBD products that work and setting a new standard for product development, compliance and distribution.

Based in Oregon and California, Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing manufacturing and distribution company offering a wide array of CBG+CBD wellness products. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products that create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in 5,000+ retail stores nationwide.

*Hhemp.co products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.

For more information about hemp.co, visit their website at https://hhemp.co/