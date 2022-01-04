Inspan LLC Announces A Record Six Abstract Presentations By Leading Pain Management Physicians at NANS 2022
Inspan's six abstracts treating spinal stenosis and for fusion by pain management will be presented at NANS Annual Conference in Orlando January 13-15, 2022.
This is validation for Inspan. It is being adopted by pain management and the major pain management societies led by NANS who are accepting Inspan’s clinical evidence to share with its members.”MALDEN, MA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPAN LLC (a private company wholly owned by KICVentures Group LLC) is excited to announce that six abstracts will be presented at the January 13-15, 2022 NANS Annual Meeting in Orlando by leading pain management physicians who are experts in outpatient interventional spine surgery. “This large number of scientific abstracts on a single device for interventional spine surgery validates Inspan as a medical technology that is being adopted by pain management physicians and by the leading pain management and neuromodulation societies such as NANS” said Dr Kingsley R Chin, the inventor of Inspan and a leading board-certified professor of orthopedic spine surgery. “The Inspan device has produced successful results and is easy to use and reliable,” said Dr Soubrata V Raikar, a leading pain management physician and one of the lead authors on an abstract to be presented at NANS. "Inspan is a minimal invasive approach that is advancing my practice as an interventional pain physician" said Dr Michael Esposito who is presenting his Inspan clinical results at NANS. Inspan also received FDA clearance in 2021 to treat spinal stenosis in addition to fusion from T1-S1 and therefore pain management doctors can now use Inspan more broadly and go head-to-head with Vertiflex. Unlike Vertflex which is an interspinous extension block design, the Inspan device fixates the spine to allow for immediate stability, distraction, decompression, and fusion from T1-S1.
— Kingsley R Chin MD MBA, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon
About INSPAN, LLC
INSPAN, LLC is privately owned by the KICVentures Group and is focused on advancing the platform of patented interspinous interlaminar fixation technology. The Inspan device has a proven ten-year track record with thousands implanted since FDA clearance in 2010. There are no documented device-related failures or spinous process fractures that have plagued other competitive ISP devices.
https://myinspan.com/
About KICVentures Group
Our founders have been investing in spine surgery since 2000, which makes us the most experienced healthcare investment holding company with the largest portfolio of medical device technologies focused on solutions for less invasive outpatient spine surgery.
https://www.kicventuresgroup.com/
Inspan is now indicated to be used for Spinal Stenosis and Fusion from T1-S1.
The Inspan Spinous Process Plate System is a posterior non-pedicle supplemental fixation system intended for use in the non-cervical spine (T1-S1). It is intended for plate fixation/attachment to the spinous process for the purpose of achieving supplemental fusion for the following indications: spondylolisthesis, trauma (fracture or dislocation), tumor, or degenerative disc disease (defined as discogenic pain with degeneration of the disc confirmed by history and radiographic studies).
