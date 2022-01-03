Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3300 Block of 6th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 2, 2022, in the 3300 block of 6th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:35 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was inside a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect discharged a firearm in the direction of the victim and then fled the scene. No injuries were reported. A short time later, the suspect was arrested.

On Sunday, January 2, 2022, 26 year-old Dalanie Moore, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

