Spin the Wheel of Fortune® with new Scratch game from Washington’s Lottery

New Scratch game based on the hit game show will offer more than $16 million in prizes, is one of three new games debuting in January

Olympia, WA (January 3, 2022) – Washington’s Lottery today announced the launch of a new Scratch game, Wheel of Fortune®, based on the popular TV game show. Starting January 10, players can visit their favorite lottery retailer to find the new addition, which gives players a chance at more than $16 million in prizes.

The game has five different colored tickets available for purchase, though each design is part of the same overall game with the same overall odds of winning. Each ticket includes a scratch area shaped like one of the big wheel tiles from the game show. Each ticket is $5 and offers a top prize of $50,000.

To play, first scratch the “your letters” player area to reveal 12 letters. For each of the 12 letters revealed, rub the same letter each time it is found in the three words found on your ticket, as if you were spelling out or revealing letters just like on the game show. If you correctly reveal all the letters in any of the three words, you win the prize shown for that word. Reveal special symbols like a “wheel” symbol to double your prize or a “burst” symbol to win an instant $50 cash prize.

In addition to the new Wheel of Fortune game, this month Washington’s Lottery is also debuting two other Scratch games: 7-11-21 Tripler for $1 per ticket, and Year of the Tiger, also for $1 per ticket.

Washington’s Lottery offers Scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts. The number of actual prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold, and number of prizes claimed. There are currently 50 Scratch games in rotation.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize for a draw game ticket. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. Scratch game closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. Scratch game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed and/or non-winning second chance promotional drawings have expired. Claims are subject to applicable laws, rules, procedures and final decisions of the Executive Director.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima, which are open to the public to claim prizes Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

###

Press Contacts Dan Miller (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: dan.miller@curatorpr.com

Xiamara Garza (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: xiamara.garza@curatorpr.com