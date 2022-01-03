State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-32

For immediate release: January 3, 2022 (22-001)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the license of registered nurse Donald J. Schaefer (RN.00171483). Schaefer surrendered his license in Oregon after the Oregon State Board of Nursing found he had failed to comply with a prior disciplinary order requiring toxicology testing.

King County

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the license of registered nurse Jeff Tchai-Fu Su (RN.60287904) for one year. Su failed to assess and evaluate two patients under his care and made false entries into the medical record for one of those patients, creating an unreasonable risk of harm.

In December 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant license of Kevin Michael Wall (NC.60271822). He failed to complete a substance use program.

Pierce County

In October 2021 the Massage Therapist Program suspended the massage therapist license of Edward Y. Kim (MA.00013024) for not complying with a requirement to submit regular performance evaluations or declarations of unemployment.

Snohomish County

In December 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the certified medical assistant license of Theresa A. Coleman (CM.60383699) for not complying with a requirement to participate in a substance use monitoring program.

Spokane County

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner licenses of Alexander Ponomarenko (RN.00131433, AP.30007005) for at least 36 months. Ponomarenko used his work computer to search over 100 pornographic websites, using search terms for pictures of girls and boys under the age of 18. He also failed to adequately document information into the medical records of eight patients, resulting in medication errors and erroneous diagnoses.

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the license of registered nurse Gary Troy Wright (RN.60624238). The Oklahoma Board of Nursing suspended Wright’s registered nurse and certified registered nurse licenses for placing an anesthesia circuit hose into his mouth on at least six occasions during a surgical procedure, and for holding an anesthesia circuit hose in his hand while bleeding from his face and sitting on the floor of an empty operating room.

Thurston County

In December 2021 the secretary of health suspended the certified nursing assistant license of Susan Marie Cruz (NC.10041972) for at least five years for stealing $61,000 from a patient.