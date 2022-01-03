LA County Superior Court expands family court to Pomona

(Subscription required) Judge Stacy Weise will preside over the new courtroom, designated as Department 281 at the Pomona South Courthouse, at 400 Civic Center Drive. The new courtroom will handle cases from the Department of Children and Family Services office in Pomona, starting with new filings and eventually existing cases that are transferred.
