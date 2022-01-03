Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined a comment letter challenging the “Head Start Rule” that gives all Head Start staff and volunteers until January 31, 2022 to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and also requires all staff and children over 2 years of age to wear a mask. Paxton has recently obtained a Texas-wide preliminary injunction from a federal judge to halt the Head Start vaccine and mask mandates.

The Texas Attorney General has to date successfully challenged four Biden Administration vaccine mandates in federal courts, persuading federal judges that the Biden Administration acted unlawfully in forcing Americans to make healthcare decisions as a condition of their employment or educational opportunities.

