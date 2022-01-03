Attorney General Ken Paxton obtained a Texas-wide preliminary injunction from a Lubbock Federal District Court Judge that immediately halts implementation of the Biden Administration’s vaccine and mask mandate for the early childhood education program known as Head Start. Had it gone into effect, the mandate would have required all Head Start staff and volunteers to get the COVID-19 vaccine by January 31, 2022, and would have further required all participating program parents, staff, volunteers, and children over 2 years of age to wear a mask while attending school.

This marks Attorney General Paxton’s fourth successful court challenge to a Biden Administration vaccine mandate. Twenty-four other states have also sued to stop the Head Start mandates from going into effect.

To read the Court’s ruling click here.