DCCA News Release: First Quarter Hawaii Annual Business Reports Due

HONOLULU — The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ (DCCA) Business Registration Division (BREG) reminds businesses to file their annual business reports.

Annual reports due in quarter one (January – March) can now be filed online at https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/annuals and must be filed with BREG by midnight (HST)

March 31, 2022.

Fees for filing Hawaii annual business reports online are as follows:

LLCs, profit corporations and LLPs: $12.50; Nonprofit Corporations: $2.50; and Partnerships: $5.00. Accepted forms of payment online include credit card, eCheck, or through an eHawaii.gov subscriber account.

Please be cautious of any correspondence that does not come from BREG. BREG does not endorse or utilize the services of any third-party company to collect or file annual business reports.

Hawaii annual reports can be filed at any time during the quarter in which the annual filing is due. The annual report filing period is related to the business entity’s registration date. The quarters are as follows: First quarter is January – March; Second quarter is April – June; Third quarter is July – September; Fourth quarter is October – December.

Businesses are encouraged to timely file reports to keep the entity in good standing, which may be a prerequisite for qualifying for contracts, loans and other forms of business assistance. If you are delinquent in filing your Hawaii annual report(s), you can submit your filing online and a $10.00 late fee will be assessed per year delinquent.

In accordance with Gov. Ige’s Executive Order, all visitors to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs should be prepared to provide verification of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test result in order to enter the state facility. The test sample cannot be taken more than 72 hours prior to time of entry and must be administered or observed by an authorized site or healthcare provider. All approved visitors are still required to wear masks, physically distance, and obey instructions as directed by staff while inside.

DCCA provides in-person services during the normal business hours of 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, except state holidays and will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions and may adjust in-person service hours as needed. The public is strongly encouraged to utilize online services as staff will continue to process and review filings during normal business hours regardless of any changes to in-person service hours. Please visit cca.hawaii.gov/breg for the latest updates.

For filing-related questions, please visit www.businessregistrations.com, email [email protected], or call (808) 586-2727. For technical questions, please contact eHawaii.gov via email at [email protected] or by phone at (808) 695-4620.

Online filing of annual reports are generated in partnership with Hawaii Information Consortium, LLC, the official Internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov.

About eHawaii.gov

Hawaii’s official website, https://portal.ehawaii.gov/ , is managed by Hawaii Information Consortium, LLC, a Hawaii limited liability company doing business as NIC Hawaii and wholly owned subsidiary of Tyler Technologies, Inc. NIC Hawaii partners with state agencies to bring more state business online and improve public access to government information.

# # #

Media Contact:

Jayson Horiuchi Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-7582