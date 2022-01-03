Clash of Cars launches globally and stimulates the NFT gaming market
The game's community was opened with a great reward system for players. More than 40,000 people signed up in 24 hoursBOSTON , USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Produced on the Solana blockchain, Clash of Cars Farm mode comes to users with a new proposition, unlike games already on the market that follow the “play to earn” concept, Clash of Cars has the “race to earn” concept, and aims to bring a higher return to players in an average period of 30 days. "The investment in coins can be less than a dollar. A faster car allows for a more efficient financial return," explains Jesaias Mayan, the company's CTO.
The Race mode, which will be launched in the second quarter of 2022, also brings a differential. Unlike most games where player interactivity is very limited and all mechanics are reduced to a button, Clash of Cars offers an innovative experience with a car battle across several major cities around the world. The Campaign mode, to be launched in the last quarter of the year, is a PvE adventure. In it, the player will take on mob bosses, run from the police and race with track legends.
The Clash Of Cars competition, which can be played by two or more players of any age, aims to reach the finish line, eliminating enemies along the way. The first to cross the finish line receives a higher coin reward than the rest of the players. In addition, the game's sustainable economy is designed to be long-lasting, so that part of the profits will be used to generate and distribute economic incentives to all users. In order to stimulate competitors, the Reward Pool was created, whose function is to continue the distribution of rewards on a lasting basis and eliminate the need to increase the amount of $ CLASH tokens.
In Clash Of Cars, racing is fast and dynamic. The player must build custom cars to race and battle against other opponents and friends in PvP modes, earning constant rewards. During the match, if one of the vehicles explodes, the driver will instantly lose the race. Cars can be customised with weapons, shields and other power-ups. As they are used intelligently, the chances of winning the game increase.
To acquire NFTs for cars and abilities, users must have Clash units, Clash of Cars tokens, in their wallet. Each Clash will initially cost 0.035 cents and can be purchased easily on the website. Clash of Cars represents an option for players to increase or replace their income via the screen. Indeed, NFT games will make a difference to the economy of many countries and will continue to change the lifes of millions of people around the globe.
IDO
Farm mode will be launched alongside IDO on 28 January. At this point, users will be able to start earning their first profits with Clash currency through automatic races that require just one click. This model helps users save time. Players will be able to compete against other opponents and earn daily rewards based on how they upgrade their own cars.
According to Euquias Correia, COO of Clash of Cars, there will also be a "Quick Race" option for players who choose to do all races at once for just $1 CLASH. The daily refuelling fee will be $1 CLASH per car and the maintenance fee will be $30 CLASH per car, payable every 40 races. The player's wallet will be limited to a maximum of 30 cars.
MYSTERY BOX
To get started in Clash of Cars, you must have your first car and this will only be possible through a Mystery Box, each box contains a different chance of getting a common, rare, epic or legendary car. Clash Of Cars has features that make it a unique NFT game. "The goal is to mark a new generation of NFT games identified as fun and intense gameplay, cost-effective economics and lasting for years, just like traditional games," says Euquias Correia.
