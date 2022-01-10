Michaan’s Kicks Off 2022 With Romare Bearden, African American Outsider Art and Vintage Fine Jewelry
Gallery Auction
Featuring fine art, furniture, decorative arts, Asian Art and jewelry
Saturday January
15 at 10am
Previews:
Thursday January 13 by appointment
Friday January 14: 9am - 5pm
Saturday January 15: 9am - 5pm
Location:
Michaan’s Auctions
2751 Todd Street
Alameda, CA 94501
January brings fresh estate property and unique finds to Michaan’s buyers. With Valentine’s Day drawing near, jewelry is in the spotlight, with a special emphasis on vintage. The selection of fine art includes artists of great interest to collectors of all sorts. Wonderful pieces of African American outsider art will be sold. Fine modern furniture is featured, just in time for your springtime home decor refresh. A large processional group of Chinese pottery figures is among the Asian art highlights.
Jewelry brightens every monthly auction on Michaan’s calendar, with a loyal following of avid bidders for the fine jewelry at the Gallery Auction, as well as for the wide range of lots offered at Michaan’s Annex warehouse sale. “For the best value in fine quality and design, you can’t beat buying jewelry at auction,” notes Michaan’s jewelry specialist and GIA gemologist, Elise Coronado.
January brings many options in diamonds. The round brilliant-cut diamond, just over two carats, is set in a band of more diamonds, dazzling and chic (estimated at $3,000-$5,000). Another stunner is the ring centering a green tourmaline in a band of hammered 18k yellow gold ($500-$700), handcrafted by California jewelry designer, Laurie MacAdam. The snake ring, also $500-$700, is a really good one, finely detailed and encircling her finger in a multitude of stones.
Bidders lining up red carpet looks won’t want to miss January’s selection of brooches, many set with precious stones like the highly stylized flower brooch in yellow gold with diamonds ($300-$500). Bracelets include the fabulous vintage charm bracelet with a fun travel theme ($3,000-$5,000). On trend throughout 2021, gold coin jewelry continues to soar in popularity, returning in January with a bracelet estimated at $5,000-$7,000.
Native American jewelry is a longtime favorite of Michaan’s buyers and can be found in most auctions. In January the Gallery Auction offers a Navajo turquoise and silver cuff bracelet estimated at $400-$600. Timepieces include a pocket watch by Tiffany & Co. and the sweet enamel, yellow gold pendant watch with lapel pin and chain ($500-$700).
Michaan’s fine art department has many great finds queued up for collectors in January. Specialist Jenny Wilson (jenny@michaans.com) highlights the following:
• HARRY CURIEUX ADAMSON (American, 1916-2012), Flying Ducks, oil on canvas. This large painting will certainly pique the interest of Adamson collectors and of waterfowl enthusiasts alike. Mallard ducks sweep through the landscape in Adamson’s signature style, capturing a touchstone moment for dedicated hunters as they reminisce about great days pursuing these beautiful birds. The painting, estimated at $6,000-8,000 will likely soar past this estimate, as Adamson’s paintings of mallards in flight have been some of the artist's most coveted works to come to the auction block.
• ROMARE BEARDEN (American, 1911 - 1988), Mother and Child, 1974, screenprint in colors, pencil signed lower right, edition 107/200. Provenance: From the Estate of Lois Lehrman, San Francisco society maven and owner/publisher of the Nob Hill Gazette for 38 years. Estimated at $1,500-2,500. Another edition of Bearden’s Mother and Child sold at Michaan’s Winter Fine Sale on Friday, December 17th for $4,000. Bidders who missed out on the last one will be given a second chance as this rare piece at auction, a different edition, is offered again at Michaan’s in January.
• CHARLES LEVIER (French, 1920-2003), Floral Arrangement in Window, oil on canvas. Estimated at $800-1,200, Levier’s Floral Arrangement is the star from a collection of three Levier paintings offered in January, a boon for collectors and sure to ignite considerable interest. The book, “Charles Levier, A Collection of Drawings'' accompanies the lot.
• FRANCOIS RAVELLO (Tahitian, 1926-2001), Tahitian Woman with Flower Crown, 1992, oil on panel. Estimated at $2,000-4,000. Ravello’s Gaugin-inspired painting is just the thing to brighten the auction gallery in January – and a beautiful addition to any art lover's collection.
Michaan’s department of Furniture and Decorations offers a compelling selection of Americana in January. A top highlight is African American outsider art by Wilbur Rowland, active in the mid 20th century. His carved and painted wood figure in a frame, nearly life-sized and dancing a jig, is estimated at $5,000-$7,000.
The precious circa 1827 Pennsylvania needlework sampler, with still-vibrant images including a block letter alphabet and a heart between two crowns, is estimated at $500-$800. The embroidered inscription states that the sampler was created by Sarah Kimes at the age of 13. California collectors will flock to the Heath stoneware set in brown and white, estimated at $1,500-$2,000.
The furniture offered in January’s Gallery Auction is wonderfully diverse. The Baroque painted “kas” cabinet, dating to the 18th century, has a handsome patinated gray and black finish ($1,500-$2,000). The long case clock in this auction is American, 1790-1800 ($2,500-$3,000).
A truly fabulous find is the pair of cane armchairs by Philippe Bestenheider for Fratelli Boffi. Like origami on a grand scale, their caned panels spread across a geometric wood structure, these chairs are a triumph of design and function; estimated at $1,500-$2,500. Modern furniture offered in January also includes the lot of four swivel bucket chairs by A. Rudin (a great value estimated at $1,000-$1,500), upholstered in “Santa Fe” brocade.
Asian art has been foundational to Michaan’s Auctions since the company’s inception. In January’s Gallery Auction, collectors will find an excellent selection of fine Chinese porcelains, some with finely painted decoration and others with subtle glazes. Estimated at $2,000-$3,000, the clair-de-lune glaze lotus bowl, pale blue in color, bears a six-character apocryphal Yongzheng mark. The blue and white porcelain dish, also $2,000-$3,000, is finely painted inside with two robed figures by a temple wall in the mountains, the underside decorated with a boatman in a river landscape; base inscribed "Da Ming Chen Hua Nie Zhi.” Fine famille rose porcelain vases, in various lovely colors, are also offered.
A special Asian art highlight in January is the group of twelve Ming Dynasty processional figures with a standing horse and processional carriage, crafted of fine pottery and hand-painted in vibrant colors. Estimated at $3,000-$5,000, this is a rare find for collectors and expected to draw many bids. Scroll paintings are also offered at Michaan’s in January, including Shrimp by Qi Liang Zhi (1931-2010), estimated at $800-$1,200, a refined yet delightful work by a noteworthy artist.
For more details about Asian art property offered at Michaan’s, contact specialist Annie Zeng (annie@michaans.com).
For greatest ease of browsing and bidding, download the Michaan’s app. The complete auction calendar, and realized prices from previous auctions, can be viewed at michaans.com.
