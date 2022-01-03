Outstanding December Sales Cap A Year of Great Auctions at Michaan’s
Friday December 17, 2021
Gallery Auction
Saturday December 18, 2021
Michaan’s Auctions held two successful sales in December, capping a fourth quarter of highly anticipated events with phenomenal results. “These are exciting times in the auction business,” said founder and CEO, Allen Michaan. “We are reaching more buyers than ever before, and our team is bringing fantastic property to them, from distinguished clients we are so proud to represent.” Consignments from the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and the Monterey History and Art Society were featured in late 2021, as was the estate of the San Francisco business leader and social luminary, Lois Lehrman. The astonishing range of auction property, offered in December and throughout 2021, spanned innumerable periods, cultures and categories.
Banksy’s “Girl with Balloon” was the top lot in Michaan’s Winter Fine Sale. Purchased at a flash warehouse sale held by Banksy in London, early 2000s, the screenprint sold for the realized price of $174,000 at Michaan’s on December 17 (all prices include buyer’s premium). “Girl with Balloon” was accompanied by the new certificate of authenticity from Banksy’s Pest Control Office.
An especially thrilling moment at Michaan’s Winter Fine Sale was the world auction record set for a work on paper by the artist Ernie Barnes. His mixed media study sketch (Lot 5055), of a couple dancing with tremendous verve and dynamism, was estimated at $1,500-$2,500 and sold for $24,000. Several works by Ira Yeager (b. 1938) were sold, with his “Chicken Lady” oil on canvas reaching $18,000, the second highest price realized by the artist at auction. Albert Bierstadt’s view of the Hudson also brought $18,000 on December 17.
Henrietta Berk, whose paintings have soared this year at Michaan’s, was featured in the Winter Fine Sale. Her bold, brilliantly colorful oil painting of two figures (Lot 5033) sold for $16,800. Alphonse Mucha was a sensation at Michaan’s over the course of several auctions in 2021. On December 17 a lot of four original Mucha posters, “The Times of the Day,” sold for $17,220; a 72-plate Mucha portfolio (Lot 5058) realized $15,600. Fine paintings of iconic European cityscapes continue to sell briskly at Michaan’s, and “The Grand Canal, Venice,” by a follower of Canaletto, brought $39,000 in the Winter Fine Sale.
Fine art sold at the Gallery Auction on December 18 included American landscapes, Pop Art, and fine prints. “Sunset with Palms,” the gorgeous tapestry by Mark Adams (American, 1925-2006), sold for $3,900. Original celluloids from The Beatles 1968 animated film, “Yellow Submarine,” brought $2,400 at Michaan’s on December 18. “Les Fleurs,” the oil on canvas by David Davidovich Burliuk, the Ukrainian-born avant-garde Russian language poet, critic, artist and visionary, sold for $2,700. This short list of highlights illustrates the diversity and quality offered by Michaan’s fine art department, where many more discoveries and triumphs are assured in the coming year.
Tiffany glass has long held sway at Michaan’s, a trusted resource for collectors. In the Winter Fine Sale, the banded dogwood glass lamp shade by Tiffany Studios brought $21,600. The amazing Tiffany Studios spider shade and base were sold separately at Michaan’s in December, totalling $25,000 for the complete lamp. Another art glass lot drew the interest of San Francisco history buffs: the “Peacock window” from the legendary Bardelli’s restaurant, a local favorite for much of the 20th century. Comprising three glass panels, this beautiful and nostalgic lot sold for $19,200 on December 17. The following day, fierce bidding pushed the sale price to $8,000 for the circa 1900 stained glass window by the United Glass Company. Depicting a soldier with sword and shield, the piece was deaccessioned from the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.
Michaan’s December auctions showcased the world’s great luxury brands.The leather bench, Lot 5160, was designed by Jean-Michel Frank for Hermès; it sold for $15,600 in the December 17 Winter Fine Sale. A great rarity from Chanel’s Russian period, the 1920s coat with embroidery by Kitmir, sold for $13,200. Designs by Chanel, Gucci, Vuitton, Jimmy Choo and Judith Leiber were also sold at the December Gallery Auction on the 18th.
Tiffany & Co. was featured in the Fine Sale jewelry selection, with Tiffany’s exceptional Art Deco sugarloaf cabochon emerald ring realizing $10,200. Rolex, Patek Philippe, Heuer and Omega were among the luxury brands in the selection of timepieces. The ladies’ 18k gold covered wristwatch by Helvetia brought $4,000. The top brand names in jewelry and timepieces appear month after month at Michaan’s, where jewelry sell-through at or near 100% is not uncommon. Lot 5033, another extraordinary diamond, was over 2 carats and realized $16,800. Fine gold jewelry sold very well throughout 2021, with gold coin jewelry finishing among the top jewelry lots in several auctions.
Period jewels – Victorian, Art Deco, retro – never fail to attract collectors in search of unique pieces and fine quality. At Michaan’s Gallery Auction on December 18, the exquisite Edwardian pendant of cultured pearls and diamonds set in platinum (Lot 360) sold for $1,800, more than twice the estimate. Even higher went the suite of antique diamond, enamel and 14k gold jewelry; estimated at $500-$700, the ring together with a pendant brooch (Lot 482) realized $2,000.
Carved jade, fine porcelains and embroidered Chinese textiles have seen stellar results at Michaan’s this year, as has nearly every kind of Asian art treasure offered at auction. In the Winter Fine Sale, a Chinese bronze alloy statue of Bhaisajyaguru Buddha soared to $42,000, and the famille rose enameled Buddha statue in a carved shrine (Lot 5217) blew past estimates to realize $18,000. The massive eight-panel carved wood screen, set with blue-and-white porcelain plaques, brought $16,800. Scroll paintings, a calligraphy couplet, Huanghuali and rosewood furniture sold very well. The display cabinet filled with porcelain cups and hardstones (Lot 5216) brought out many bidders, realizing $5,400.
December’s Gallery Auction saw outstanding sales of fine Chinese porcelains such as Lot 537, the flambé copper red glazed plate, Qianlong period, $3,900; the silver-streaked Jian bowl (Lot 542) went all the way to $6,600, only to be surpassed by Lot 557, the guan-type octagonal vase ($9,000) with its serene bluish-green glaze. “We see tremendous vigor in the Asian art collecting community,” says Michaan’s Specialist, Annie Zeng, who anticipates no slowdown in the coming year.
