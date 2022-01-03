Jan. 3 – Jan. 7, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, Jan. 3
10:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Location: Virtual meeting
10:55 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Environmental Quality Location: Virtual meeting
11:30 a.m. Host photo-op with Kearns Family Location: Governor’s Mansion
1:15 p.m. Meet with Go Utah Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, Jan. 4
9 a.m. Meet with Go Utah Location: Virtual meeting
10:30 a.m. Participate in statewide engineering initiative discussion Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Speak at emergency management training Location: Capitol Emergency Operations Center
2:45 p.m. Meet with Speaker Brad Wilson and Rep. Mike Schultz Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Jan. 5
9 a.m. Meet with Visit Salt Lake Location: Governor’s Office
9:45 a.m. Meet with cabinet members Location: Governor’s Mansion
11 a.m. Meet with Joseph Grenny, chairman of the board of The Other Side Village Location: Virtual meeting
12 p.m. Meet with Rep. Mike Shultz Location: TBD
6 p.m. Attend Show Up Honored Guests Dinner Location: Governor’s Mansion
Thursday, Jan. 6
9 a.m. Meet with Mike Jennings, chief executive officer and president of HollyFrontier Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Speak at Real Salt Lake Press Conference Location: Rio Tinto Stadium, 9256 S. State St., Sandy MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah National Guard Location: Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Human Services Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with Education First Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, Jan. 7
No public events
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, Jan. 3
8 a.m. Meet with Office of the Lt. Governor team Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with director of elections Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Sandy Mayoral Oath of Office ceremony Location: Alta High School, 11033 S. 1000 East, Sandy
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with State History Education team Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Clearfield Mayoral Oath of Office ceremony Location: 55 State St. Clearfield, UT
Tuesday, Jan. 4
9 a.m. Meet with director of legislative affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:15 a.m. Attend Senate Majority Caucus Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
1:30 p.m. Attend emergency management training Location: Capitol Emergency Operations Center
2:45 p.m. Meet with Speaker Brad Wilson and Rep. Mike Schultz Location: Governor’s Office
5:30 p.m. Meet with new county clerks Location: Capitol Board Room
Wednesday, Jan. 5
9:45 a.m. Meet with cabinet members Location: Governor’s Mansion
11:30 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Attend Navajo firewood service project discussion Location: Virtual meeting
6 p.m. Hildale Mayoral Oath of Office ceremony Location: 320 E. Newell Ave., Hildale
Thursday, Jan. 6
10 a.m. Meet with homeless services coordinator and senior advisor Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11:45 a.m. Speak to Pleasant Grove High School class Location: Pleasant Grove High School
6 p.m. Kaysville Mayoral Oath of Office ceremony Location: 23 E. Center Street, Kaysville
Friday, Jan. 7
No public meetings
