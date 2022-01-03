Submit Release
Jan. 3 – Jan. 7, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Jan. 3

10:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Location: Virtual meeting 

10:55 a.m.  Meet with Utah Department of Environmental Quality Location:    Virtual meeting 

11:30 a.m.  Host photo-op with Kearns Family Location:    Governor’s Mansion 

1:15 p.m.    Meet with Go Utah Location:    Virtual meeting 

Tuesday, Jan. 4

9 a.m.         Meet with Go Utah  Location:    Virtual meeting 

10:30 a.m.  Participate in statewide engineering initiative discussion Location:    Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m.    Speak at emergency management training Location:    Capitol Emergency Operations Center

2:45 p.m.    Meet with Speaker Brad Wilson and Rep. Mike Schultz Location:    Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Jan. 5

9 a.m.         Meet with Visit Salt Lake Location:    Governor’s Office 

9:45 a.m.    Meet with cabinet members Location:    Governor’s Mansion

11 a.m.       Meet with Joseph Grenny, chairman of the board of The Other Side Village Location:    Virtual meeting

12 p.m.       Meet with Rep. Mike Shultz Location:    TBD

6 p.m.         Attend Show Up Honored Guests Dinner Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, Jan. 6

9 a.m.         Meet with Mike Jennings, chief executive officer and president of HollyFrontier Location:    Governor’s Office 

10 a.m.       Speak at Real Salt Lake Press Conference Location:    Rio Tinto Stadium, 9256 S. State St., Sandy MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:15 a.m.  Meet with Utah National Guard Location:    Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m.    Meet with Department of Human Services Location:    Governor’s Office

2 p.m.         Meet with Education First Location:    Governor’s Office

Friday, Jan. 7

No public events

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Jan. 3

8 a.m.         Meet with Office of the Lt. Governor team Location:    Rampton Room

9 a.m.         Meet with director of elections  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

10:30 a.m.  Meet with general counsel  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

11:30 a.m.  Sandy Mayoral Oath of Office ceremony Location:    Alta High School, 11033 S. 1000 East, Sandy 

2 p.m.         Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs   Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office  

3:30 p.m.    Meet with State History Education team  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office  

6 p.m. Clearfield Mayoral Oath of Office ceremony Location:    55 State St. Clearfield, UT

Tuesday, Jan. 4

9 a.m.         Meet with director of legislative affairs  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

10:15 a.m.  Attend Senate Majority Caucus  Location:    Senate Majority Caucus Room

1:30 p.m.    Attend emergency management training Location:    Capitol Emergency Operations Center

2:45 p.m.    Meet with Speaker Brad Wilson and Rep. Mike Schultz Location:    Governor’s Office

5:30 p.m.    Meet with new county clerks  Location:    Capitol Board Room

Wednesday, Jan. 5

9:45 a.m.    Meet with cabinet members Location:    Governor’s Mansion

11:30 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer  Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 

1:30 p.m.    Attend Navajo firewood service project discussion Location:    Virtual meeting

6 p.m. Hildale Mayoral Oath of Office ceremony  Location: 320 E. Newell Ave., Hildale 

Thursday, Jan. 6

10 a.m.       Meet with homeless services coordinator and senior advisor  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

11:45 a.m.   Speak to Pleasant Grove High School class Location:    Pleasant Grove High School

6 p.m.         Kaysville Mayoral Oath of Office ceremony Location: 23 E. Center Street, Kaysville 

Friday, Jan. 7

No public meetings

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

