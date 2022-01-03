01-03-2022 Monday’s Powerball at an Estimated $540 Million

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Monday’s jackpot for Powerball has reached $540 million, or $384.3 million in cash value. Game leaders increased the jackpot estimate Monday morning after robust game sales continued through the New Year.

Powerball launched a third weekly drawing on Mondays beginning in late August of 2021.

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at GoMart in Jane Lew in late December, and a $100,000 winner was purchased at 7-Eleven in Williamson. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, and the holder of these winners is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery for instructions on how to claim.

Monday’s drawing will be the 39th in this jackpot run, with the PB jackpot last being hit on October 4, 2021.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Monday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.