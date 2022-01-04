DCR ADDS GIROUX AS A HEAD OF PRODUCT
Eric Giroux, a veteran of product development for auto dealership businesses has joined DCR Technologies as its Head of Product.
— Beckham Thomas, Founder and CEO
Eric has over ten years of software development experience in the automotive retail industry, building and managing several market-leading products for dealers, consumers, and manufacturers. Most recently, he led Product Management teams at DealerSocket, which underwent acquisition through Vista Equity Partners during his tenure. As a Vice President of Product at DealerSocket, Giroux was responsible for scaling product lines by incorporating the voice of the customer into the product strategy.
"Eric has a proven track record of developing innovative products and solutions that bring consistency and efficiency to dealerships. He understands a dealer’s business, use of technology, the importance of a product, and the need to enhance the customer experience in a digital world," said Beckham Thomas, Founder, and CEO of DCR. Giroux will be responsible for leading product strategy at DCR. He will also lead the development of digital solutions to enhance the ease of use, efficiency, effectiveness, and convenience for all the parties involved in an equipment sales transaction. “I could not be more excited to join an exemplary team that is already transforming transaction experiences in the commercial equipment space. I am eager to advance our founders’ vision of modernizing workflows for all parties involved in equipment financing; creating meaningful efficiencies and value yet unseen in this industry,” said Eric Giroux.
About DCR Technologies:
DCR (Dealer Credit Resources) is redefining the Commercial equipment Industry by enhancing the customer experience and digitizing the processes. DCR is making commercial equipment lending “faster, smarter, and better for dealers, manufacturers, lenders, and buyers”. DCR’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform aligns all deal stakeholders on a single, streamlined credit collaboration platform. With DCR technology, the customers can apply for financing from their mobile phones while interacting with dealers, lenders, and other stakeholders via text messages. DCR’s SaaS platform is the most versatile on the market and is being used by over 1,700 dealers. DCR enables manual and automated workflows with over 60 third-party integrations ranging from bureaus, alternative data sources, lenders, and finance companies to fraud assessment, to electronic documentation, and others.
