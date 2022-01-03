Route 3028 Presto-Sygan Road Slide Repair Starts Tuesday in South Fayette

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Presto-Sygan Road (Route 3028) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, January 4 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of a portion of Presto-Sygan Road between Prestley Road (Route 3031) and Oakridge Road (Route 3029) will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct slide repair, pavement restoration, and drainage improvement work through Friday, January 28. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

North of the Slide

From Presto-Sygan Road, turn right onto Prestley Road

Turn right onto Washington Avenue (Route 50)

Turn right onto Millers Run Road (Route 50)

Turn right onto Millers Run Road (Route 3026)

Follow Millers Run Road back to Presto-Sygan Road

End detour

South of the Slide

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

