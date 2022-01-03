Submit Release
News Search

There were 422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,794 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota Produce Farmers Asked to Complete MDA 2022 Grower Questionnaire

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is asking produce farmers to fill out the annual Grower Questionnaire which will help farmers identify the federal food safety requirements that apply to their operations. Data from the questionnaire also provides the MDA with a more accurate assessment of Minnesota’s expanding produce farming sector.

“The Grower Questionnaire is an important tool to help Minnesota’s produce farmers navigate the federal produce safety requirements,” said Alexandra Cortes, MDA Produce Safety Program Outreach Analyst. “It also helps our program better understand farmers’ needs and improve resources and programs for them.”

The Grower Questionnaire should be filled out once per year, per produce farm. Participation is voluntary. Farm contact and location information is classified as private and not made public. Produce growers who opt out of the questionnaire will be contacted by the MDA Produce Safety Program to determine any inspection requirements.

The 2022 MDA Grower Questionnaire is available online at  www.surveymonkey.com/r/ProduceSafety.

Data gleaned from previous questionnaires has found that:

  • 41% of Minnesota fruit and vegetable farmers are growing more than 5 crops – with some growing up to 80 fruit and vegetable crops in a season
  • Tomatoes and apples are the top crops grown by produce farmers 
  • More than half the produce farms are under 10 acres in size

The most current data is available in the 2020 Produce Safety Program Report.

Approximately one third of Minnesota’s estimated 3,000 produce farmers participated in the previous Grower Questionnaire and the MDA encourages more farmers to complete the 2022 questionnaire to help raise awareness of their industry and strengthen its growth.

Farmers can contact the MDA Produce Safety Program at 651-539-3648 or email producesafety.mda@state.mn.us to request a paper copy of the questionnaire, or for more information.

###

Media Contact Margaret Hart, MDA Communications 651-592-6908 Margaret.Hart@state.mn.us

You just read:

Minnesota Produce Farmers Asked to Complete MDA 2022 Grower Questionnaire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.