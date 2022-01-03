Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on January 13 via Teleconference

January 3, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) will meet on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning MHIB initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.

This meeting is open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932.

# # #

