Submit Release
News Search

There were 419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,794 in the last 365 days.

Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on January 13 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) will meet on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning MHIB initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.

This meeting is open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on January 13 via Teleconference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.