ANCIENT OF GENES: 4 TV/Film Execs Ask Pettit Agency to Submit Script! Also: Jacketed Hardcover & Audio Theater Ver Soon!
Fact-based Amazon Bestseller, razor close to: 1. REAL genetics technology now, and to 2. the only prophecy in common among religions & myth traditions!
Fact-based bestseller, razor close to Reality. Great for fiction AND nonfiction fans of: Natural Sciences, Sci-fi, Metaphysics, Religion, Cryptozoology, Action, Psychological & Military Thrillers!”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A geneticist’s regeneration of Ice Age animals AND humans is stolen and becomes the basis for genetic warfare weapons – and the prophesied Resurrection of the Dead!
— Laura Haas, Publisher
Cloning sheep and chimps was only a beginning. Using Fossil Gene Redemption (FGR), geneticist Kevin G. Harrigan experiments with genes from a frozen "Ice Man". His work prompts Iraqi leader, Ishmail Mon, to provide resources for exciting new research that enables Harrigan's team to regenerate extinct “cryptids” and human sub-species from the Ice Ages. But FGR can be the basis for genetic weapons of mass destruction; United States intelligence and defense leaders must act!
Radically distinct from Jurassic Park, Ancient of Genes shows new megafauna regeneration methods by which the only prophecy held in common among major religions & myth traditions could manifest: Some form of regeneration of human ancestors and megafauna. Once considered junk DNA, personality genes and other traits archive in lineages. These genes await a virus vector that targets meiosis to re-express them in all subsequent generations. This can start a resurrection cascade enabling Mon to ruin enemy genomes, improve his allies’ genes… and inherit the earth.
Harrigan's frightening choice can lead to redemption… or the terrifying sunset of humanity!
…Spellbinding, well-researched and has intriguing characters. …A page-turner as we get to learn about the growth and development of the characters over the span of 16 years. Feeling a deep, emotional connection with the protagonist and other characters is inevitable. The author... explain[s] complex scientific ideas in a comprehensible manner... real-world scientific research... intriguing storyline, superior storytelling craft, rich world-building.
-- The Book Commentary (David Reyes, author, reviewer)
Ancient of Genes recently slammed on to the bestseller list, no doubt due to its inspired plot and oh so very intriguing characters that draw you deeper into the plot with each and every page. This brilliant author has delivered readers a read that hits all the sweet spots and beyond, making this an epic read....
-- USAReformer (Tracey Williams, Ph.D., author, reviewer, professor)
A phenomenal book... the setting, descriptiveness and raw energy captivate, all coming together to have the reader turning pages effortlessly.
-- Digital Journal (Markos Papadatos "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment)
9 stars out of 10, but we'll round up! Gallagher lays out the underlying science in Chapter One, priming the engines. Then the plot takes off like a rocket. There are plenty of evolving characters, with powerful motivations and inspirations. Even human sub-species stand on their own. Gallagher excels, too, in his action scenes and creature encounters. The plot and intrigue are multilayered. Read Ancient of Genes now!
-- SubCreated-Worlds (Josh Griffing, author of Pyre & Ice and The Wayward Sun Universe)
Author Profiles: Biography at the bottom of AuthorDan.com. Dan Gallagher is a former U.S.
Army Ranger & retired Financial Advisor; published in fiction & nonfiction since 1992.
"A Writing Style Shaped by Life Experiences":
Milestones:
• TV-series Pilot was a Finalist, Page Turner Award (British-based, international, Sep 2021)
• Amazon Bestseller in five categories of Science Fiction; #1 New Release in two (Oct 2021)
• Gallagher won the 2019 CWG Seal of Approval; AOG is a candidate (announced Feb 2022)
• 1997 version was a Writers’ Foundation Best of America Award finalist
• Highest scores ever when evaluated in "Writers Showcase"
• Of 150 Nebula Award nominees, the 1997 version was 14th of 29 in 2nd-round voting
• Exceptionally visual & timely: Recent discoveries enhance plausibility!
• “Far from predictable” story line; improved prose (vs 1997 version)
• Novel & short story anthology (constituting in-progress sequel) available!
• Demand rising for prehistoric-related, genetic & psychological spiritual thrillers:
Might AOG become a franchise rivaling Jurassic Park’s? TV-series script/bible available!
