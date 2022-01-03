“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Jan. 3, 2022: Doing the Heavy Lifting on Behalf of Missourians

The Missouri General Assembly is gearing up for this year’s legislative session, which officially begins at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 5. State senators and representatives have been busy compiling bills full of new ideas to make Missouri law more efficient and fiscally responsible. Now, we have the chance to shepherd these bills through the legislative process in the hopes they will eventually become law.

The legislative process is a crucial part of our system of representative democracy. It is the way the people have chosen to discuss and debate what our laws should be and how they should work. Though the process is often contentious, deliberation within the two chambers of the General Assembly — the Missouri Senate and House of Representatives — has always been peaceful. Missouri lawmakers come from many different backgrounds and political ideologies, but we all hold the same respect for the rule of law and the value of a strong republic.

When the Legislature convenes, the Senate and House will take a look at many proposed bills, discussing their merits both in committee and in each chamber; however, most bills won’t pass, and only a select few will ever be declared law. The difficulty of passing law is actually a valuable feature of our bicameral Legislature. It prevents lawmakers from over-legislating or approving too many unnecessary statutes. Sometimes, it is just as important to keep bad bills from passing as it is to ensure good bills become law.

Throughout the next four months, I will keep you updated on the progress of those issues important both to northwest Missouri and the entire state. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to make Missouri a better place to live, work and raise a family.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.