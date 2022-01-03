Royalton Barracks // Assault and Robbery with Injury, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Mischief, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000008
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/01/2022 Approx. 12:00am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stevens Rd, Bridgewater VT
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No permanent address
VIOLATION: Assault and Robbery with Injury, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Mischief, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Tessa Hazen
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No permanent address
VIOLATION: Assault and Robbery, and Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling
VICTIM: Edwin O’Neil
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/01/2022, at approximately 1631 hours, Vermont State Police received report of a theft in Bridgewater, VT. Upon speaking with the victim, Troopers learned that the victim had been struck multiple times with a hammer inside his residence and had several items stolen. These items included two firearms, a wallet, a cell phone, and two air guns. Three tires on the victim’s vehicle were also slashed.
The victim was familiar with one of the individuals involved and identified her as Tessa Hazen, 36. The victim advised the other subject was her boyfriend. Through investigation, Vermont State Police identified the second subject as Orlando Cruz, 37. Vermont State Police were not able to immediately locate Cruz or Haven, and arrest warrants were granted for both parties.
On 01/03/2022, both Cruz and Hazen were located and arrested by the Rutland City Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2022
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Cruz: $50,000/Hazen: $30,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.