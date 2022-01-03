Submit Release
News Search

Royalton Barracks // Assault and Robbery with Injury, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Mischief, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2000008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Marcinkowski                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/01/2022 Approx. 12:00am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stevens Rd, Bridgewater VT

 

ACCUSED: Orlando Cruz                                               

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No permanent address

VIOLATION: Assault and Robbery with Injury, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Mischief, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Tessa Hazen                                               

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No permanent address

VIOLATION: Assault and Robbery, and Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling

 

VICTIM: Edwin O’Neil

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/01/2022, at approximately 1631 hours, Vermont State Police received report of a theft in Bridgewater, VT. Upon speaking with the victim, Troopers learned that the victim had been struck multiple times with a hammer inside his residence and had several items stolen. These items included two firearms, a wallet, a cell phone, and two air guns. Three tires on the victim’s vehicle were also slashed.

 

The victim was familiar with one of the individuals involved and identified her as Tessa Hazen, 36. The victim advised the other subject was her boyfriend. Through investigation, Vermont State Police identified the second subject as Orlando Cruz, 37. Vermont State Police were not able to immediately locate Cruz or Haven, and arrest warrants were granted for both parties.

 

On 01/03/2022, both Cruz and Hazen were located and arrested by the Rutland City Police Department.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2022         

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility    

BAIL: Cruz: $50,000/Hazen: $30,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

