Women’s Puffer Coat Canada - Sustainable Waterproof Winter Jacket Launched

Montreal, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank And Oak's newly launched Highland puffer is a long coat designed to withstand cold and rain. The stylish coat is made using 100% recycled polyester for the shell, lining, and insulation.

The puffer coat features a non-removable hood and extends past the knee for maximum body coverage for withstanding winter temperatures. It is available in two colours: walnut and black.

A puffer coat is a popular style of winter coat that is made using a quilted design with insulation filling the sections between the stitching. This insulation is what gives the coat its puffy look. Down feathers are traditionally used as insulation, but synthetic insulation is becoming more common in modern coats. The lightweight insulation keeps the coat from feeling heavy while protecting the wearer from the cold.

As previously announced, Frank And Oak’s Highland puffer is constructed with a full zipper plus a magnetic closure placket. The side seams have snaps at the bottom for ease of movement. The inside sleeve is designed with elastic and polar fleece lining to retain warmth. Hand pockets and an inside media pocket are enclosed with zippers.

In line with Frank And Oak’s pledge to Inspire Better Living, the jacket is made up completely of recycled materials. The outer fabric and lining are made of recycled polyester and the filling is made of featherless Primaloft™ Powerplume® Silver insulation, a 100% recycled polyester that mimics down feathers without harming animals.

Designed to withstand rain and snow, the exterior is made from a 2-layer fabric treated with DWR CO, a fluorocarbon-free eco-friendly water-repellent coating. The material is rated 20k/20k for water resistance and breathability, an ideal rating for being active in the cold.

The Highland puffer is built to withstand temperatures as low as -25°C, or -13°F. The coat is fully machine washable.

Frank And Oak was founded in Montreal in 2012. Now, the company employs over 300 people from 20 countries. Frank And Oak is committed to sustainability, using innovative recycled fabrics, and creating durable products to encourage a zero waste lifestyle.

