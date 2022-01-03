ELDER LAW ATTORNEY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INFORMATIONAL WEBSITE AND BLOG
Attorney David McGuffey and the Elder Law Practice of David L. McGuffey, LLC recently announced the launch of EZElderlaw.com.DALTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney David McGuffey and the Elder Law Practice of David L. McGuffey, LLC recently announced the launch of EZElderlaw.com. The new site offers information on subjects of interest to older adults and people of all ages with special needs and their caregivers.
Elder Law encompasses many different areas of law. Attorneys practicing elder law focus on a variety of issues relevant to seniors. The topics addressed on the new site include:
• Preservation/transfer of assets
• Medicaid
• Medicare claims and appeals
• Social security and disability claims and appeals
• Disability planning
• Conservatorships and guardianships
• Estate planning
• Administration and management of trusts and estates
• Long-term care
• Nursing home resident rights, abuse and malpractice
• Elder abuse
• Fraud recovery cases
• Housing issues
• Age discrimination in employment
• Retirement issues
• Health law
• Mental health law
Most people have a lot of questions about these topics. Whether they are dealing with the issues themselves or they’re helping aged loved ones, legal questions need reliable answers. EZ Elder Law intends to provide these answers.
The goal in creating this new website is to answer questions about topics that matter to its users. The blog includes posts about cases, laws, and news that impact elders, individuals with special needs, and their caregivers. Professionals who wish to contribute helpful information are invited to contact Mr. McGuffey.
Additionally, EZelderlaw.com includes forums on the site for visitors who wish to create a free membership. The forum allows people searching for information and answers to communicate directly with other caregivers. With the EZelderlaw.com forums, seniors and caregivers can ask their peers how to solve common problems and speak to those with experience with similar issues.
If you’d like to know more about EZ Elder Law or to speak to David McGuffey, contact 1-800-241-8755
David McGuffey
+1 800-241-8755
http://EZelderlaw.com
email us here
