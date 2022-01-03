PRINCETON NEW JERSEY REALTOR® STEVE TAKACS EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I got the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification to let our Veterans know that I am there for them, no matter what. I’ve got their backs. They can always count on me.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Takacs is an Air Force Veteran and a very dedicated, conscientious Real Estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway in Princeton, New Jersey. He also owns his own moving service called “Hammerdown Moving Service LLC.”
— Steve Takacs
Steve was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and graduated from Franklin High School. He worked at a Chevrolet Dealership where he made sure all the cars were inspected, clean, shiny, in working order, and ready to go to the showroom. Shortly after high school, he went to Apex Technical School in New York and received a Certification in Automotive Mechanics. He says, “Even at a young age I knew I wanted more out of life, and I actually wanted to be a Police Officer. I wanted stability and a job with good pay and benefits, so I decided to go into the Military.”
Steve completed Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base and went through Aircraft Maintenance Training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. He scored very high on the mechanical portion of the final test and the recruiter advised him toward being a Jet Mechanic. He transferred to McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey where he went through the second phase of training and began working on the C-141 Starlifter which is a strategic airlifter that served with the Military Air Transport Service and then the multimillion-dollar C-17 Globemaster.
Steve says, “It was a tremendous responsibility. There are various aspects and distinctions within aircraft maintenance, including cockpit controls, avionics, flight operation, navigation, hydraulics, flaps, landing gear, wheels, and engines. It was my job was to ensure that every component of these high-performance aircraft was maintained to Air Force standards. I had to ensure that the aircraft in my care were ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots could safely and effectively complete their mission. We all had our own specialties, but my position was to report to my supervision that the work of all the other specialists and maintenance was completed. At the end of the maintenance process, the Pilots arrive and say, ‘Are we good to fly?’ I say, ‘Yes, you’re good to go’. Not many people truly understand what a huge responsibility we as aircraft maintainers deal with on a daily basis.”
Steve was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and Achievement Medal which are awards presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the United States of America. He retired in 2013 and took a year off to decompress and relax with his beloved wife, Susan. “I am so grateful for my wife. She’s my guiding light, the wind beneath my wings. She’s my everything and I don’t know where I’d be without her.”
In 2006, Steve was in a car accident and tore his rotator which put him out of work for nine months. A friend of his talked him into going to Real Estate School, so he got his license then and maintained it until he retired from the Military, then became a full-time real estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway. He says, “I really enjoy working in real estate. There’s a lot of research involved, and you must keep your clients happy. It’s imperative that you keep informed about everything, especially in these uncertain times. I’m a perfectionist and I’m very honest with my clients. I give it to them straight. I keep it simple. I do everything in my power to get them the home that they want. If I see a homeless Veteran, I will bend over backward to help them out. The Military has done so much for me, and I wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t join the Air Force. One of the reasons I got the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification was to let our Active-Duty, Retired and Disabled Veterans know that I am there for them, no matter what. I’ve got their backs. They can always count on me.”
Steve’s Real Estate company, Berkshire Hathaway, is "one-stop shopping" for all real estate needs in-house, as they offer Homeowners Insurance, Renters Insurance, Title Insurance/Search, Mortgage, all types with special discounts for Police and Fire, and a $ 100.00-second look paid to anyone who wants a loan/mortgage application reviewed, no strings attached. He says, “As far as real estate services and moving services I am probably the only realtor in New Jersey that is offering a combination of real estate and moving service. If you are buying or selling, either way you are moving. In addition, it’s Veteran Owned and Operated and if anyone uses my service and recommends me to another client, I will pay a $150.00 referral fee upon completion of the move or paid after closing for real estate.”
The areas that Steve covers are Princeton, Trenton, Lawrenceville, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, Hopewell, Brownsville, Mt. Holly, Pemberton, Chesterfield, New Egypt, Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset, Hunterdon, and all areas surrounding Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
For more information about “Military Friendly” agent Steve Takacs, please visit these important websites:
https://stevetakacsrealestate.com/
https://www.foxroach.com/bio/stevetakacs
https://hammerdownmover.com/
Media Contact:
Steve Takacs
732-236-9155
Berkshire Hathaway
steve.takacs@foxroach.com
Steve Takacs
Berkshire Hathaway
+1 732-236-9155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook