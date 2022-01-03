Troop F Weekly Report 12-27-21 to 01-02-22

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 12/27/2021

Town: littleton

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Littleton and stopped a vehicle for speeding. After an investigation, it was discovered the male driver had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court for domestic violence charges and probation revocation. Tr. Castonguay took the man into custody without incident and transported him to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. His vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 12/28/2021

Town: hodgdon

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint and Tr. Desrosier responded to a single vehicle crash in Hodgdon. It was reported a man went off the road with his vehicle and was unresponsive. The caller added that a pickup is trying to help the man get his car unstuck. When the Troopers arrived, they found a man behind the wheel of the vehicle uninjured. He missed a stop sign and drove across the Walker Road into a field getting stuck in the snow. After an investigation, the man was arrested for OUI by Cpl. Quint and transported to the jail for an Intoxilyzer test and then released on bail.

Incident Type: recovered stolen vehicle / warrant

Date: 12/29/2021

Town: patten

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Bangor PD took a stolen vehicle report and had leads the vehicle may be in the Southern Aroostook/Northern Penobscot area and they knew who was driving. A Game Warden observed the vehicle at a residence in Patten and notified the RCC. Tr. Castonguay responded to the residence and confirmed it was the reported vehicle. The man that took the car was inside the residence and was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department was coming to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and took the man back to their jail for Tr. Castonguay. The vehicle’s owner was notified and came to retrieve the car.

Incident Type: operating without license

Date: 1/2/2022

Town: grand isle

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Grand Isle. He observed a defective vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the car. After an investigation, it was discovered the driver had a non-extraditable warrant from Florida and a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier issued the man a criminal summons for the violation and a warning for the vehicle defect. A licensed driver was located to get the man and his vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 12/30/2021

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was patrolling the Houlton area in the early hours of 12/30 when he observed an SUV with an obstructed rear plate. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop and found the operator had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Cotton summonsed the operator and allowed him to park the SUV in the parking lot of a nearby gas station.

Incident Type: VIOLATION OF BAIL

Date: 12/30/2021

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was patrolling the Houlton area in the early hours of 12/30 when he observed a suspicious SUV traveling between an ATM and a local gas station. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop with the SUV for having an obstructed rear plate. Tr. Cotton later found that the vehicle did not have registration plates or insurance. The operator of the vehicle had an open container of alcohol in the center console. Further investigation revealed that both the operator and passenger had bail conditions and the operator was not allowed to consume or possess alcohol. Tr. Cotton conducted a search of the vehicle and summonsed the operator for VCR. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: Operating without a license

Date: 12/31/2021

Town: Haynesville

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was conducting traffic enforcement on Route 2A in Haynesville when he observed a truck with no inspection sticker. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle and learned that the operator had moved to the area from Ohio and was not aware of the State inspection requirement for vehicles. Further investigation revealed the operator had a suspended Ohio license. Tr. Cotton summonsed the man for operating without a license and allowed the man to drive his truck to his house.

Incident Type: Criminal Registration Violation

Date: 12/31/2021

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was patrolling the Houlton area when he observed a red jeep with a registration that expired a year ago. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop and confirmed the operator had not registered his jeep in a year. Tr. Cotton summonsed the man for the violation.

Incident Type: PD Crash/ OP without a license

Date: 12/29/2021

Town: Island Falls

Trooper: Tr. Merchant

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Interstate 95 in Island Falls. Tr. Merchant conducted a crash investigation and learned that the operator had a suspended driver’s license out of Alabama. Tr. Merchant summonsed the male for the violation and Hayes towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

Incident Type: PI Crash

Date: 12/31/2021

Town: Island Falls

Trooper: Tr. Merchant

Brief Synopsis: Tr Merchant responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 95 Northbound near Mile Marker 277 on the median side of road. The vehicle came to rest in the trees. The operator, George O’Bar III of Bangor, was unable to open the doors of the vehicle. Island Falls Fire and Ambulance assisted in opening the doors and assisted O’Bar out of the vehicle. O’Bar was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital. O’Bar was wearing his seat belt and air bags were deployed. Hayes Towing recovered the vehicle. This investigation is ongoing. [CHJ1]

Incident Type: OAS/Warrant

Date: 12/28/2021

Town: mars hill

Trooper: sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines stopped a vehicle in Mars Hill for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Sgt. Haines charged the operator, a 27-year old Easton man with OAS and Operating Unregistered Vehicle. The man was also arrested on several outstanding warrants. He was transported to Presque Isle where he was able to make bail.

Incident Type: traffic summons

Date: 1/02/2022

Town: oakfield

Trooper: tr. saucier