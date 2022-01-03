U.S. chief justice issues 2021 report on federal judiciary
Chief Justice John Roberts has released the 2021 year-end report on the federal judiciary.
Read the report at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/publicinfo/year-end/2021year-endreport.pdf
